Mumbai: It won’t be an India versus Pakistan final, like last time. And, like last time, it won’t be gold.

Nagoya: India’s Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Joshna Chinnapa, Velavan Senthilkumar and others pose for photographs after winning silver medal and Bronze medals in the women’s, men's singles and mixed doubles Squash events in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI09_27_2026_000228A) (PTI)

The Indian men’s squash team was upset by Malaysia 2-1 in the semi-finals at the Aich-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday. Upset, because India were the defending champions from that memorable and drama-filled triumph against Pakistan three years ago in Hangzhou. And because while India had three players in the PSA’s top 50 ranking, Malaysia had one.

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Their lowest ranked at world No.95, Ameeshenraj Chandaran, delivered a rallying and inspiring performance to defeat world No.48 Velavan Senthilkumar in the deciding contest 3-1 (10-12, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9).

Deep Dive What factors contributed to the Indian men's squash team's defeat against Malaysia in the semi-finals? The Indian men's squash team lost to Malaysia 2-1 due to an upset performance by Malaysia, with India having three players in the PSA’s top 50 rankings compared to Malaysia's one. The key match was where Ameeshenraj Chandaran, ranked No.95, defeated India’s Velavan Senthilkumar. How did the refereeing calls affect the Indian women's squash team's match against Hong Kong? The Indian women's squash team's loss to Hong Kong was impacted by a contentious refereeing call when Anahat Singh lost a crucial point due to a ball that was thought to be in but was not called out by the referee, leading to a critical momentum shift. Why did Anahat Singh lose her match after leading with match points during the semi-finals? Anahat Singh lost her match after leading with match points because she squandered four opportunities in the fourth game, allowing her opponent Sin Yuk Chan to come back and eventually win the match in five games.

And so bronze it will be for both Indian teams. The women lost in their semi-final to Hong Kong and will return with the same colour medal as three years ago.

Both India’s singles silver medallists lost on the day, in totally different circumstances. Abhay Singh was up against a player he had never beaten, and Eain Yow wasn’t going to let him again. Like in the singles final, India’s world No.26 started promisingly and took an 8-4 lead in the first game. The 18-ranked Malaysian reeled off seven straight points from there and never looked back in the 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-8) win.

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{{^usCountry}} Veer Chotrani was taken the distance by Sanjay Jeeva in their singles Round of 16. Not this time. The 38th-ranked Indian was switched on and remained so throughout the 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-5) romp of the left-handed world No.59 Malaysian. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Veer Chotrani was taken the distance by Sanjay Jeeva in their singles Round of 16. Not this time. The 38th-ranked Indian was switched on and remained so throughout the 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-5) romp of the left-handed world No.59 Malaysian. {{/usCountry}}

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It was the left-handed Indian’s turn next, and the pressure of seeing his team through rested on Velavan. Leading in the first game, the Indian appeared frustrated with a few refereeing calls and trailed 7-9 until he gathered himself to take the game. As Ameeshenraj raised his game, Velavan started running out of gas. Soon, he was also out of ideas to stop the inspired Malaysian who had his entire team up on its feet.

The defeat of the Indian women was marred by a contentious refereeing call, which is common in squash but this appeared more of an oversight.

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With Anahat Singh up two games and holding a match ball on the fourth, a high ball by Sin Yuk Chan that clearly went over the pink line of the front wall wasn’t called out by the referee. Anahat put her left arm up immediately, yet with nothing coming from the referee, play carried on. Anahat lost the point, and the game.

The 25th-ranked Hong Kong No.1 made full use of that reprieve, pulling off the match from the 17th-ranked Indian teen’s grasp 3-2 (9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 13-11, 12-10).

Instead of nearly being 1-0 up, India were 1-0 down. A big performance was needed from Tanvi Khanna to keep her team alive, and she delivered. The world No.73 rallied to get past Ka YiLee, ranked 33 places above her, 3-1 (4-11, 13-11, 11-9, 13-11) after being blown away in the first game.

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It all came down to Joshana Chinappa, 40, against Ho Tze-Lok, 30, in the deciding clash between two seasoned players. Ho, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist, proved too good for Joshana in the 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-9) result.