Asian Handball Federation to back Premier Handball League

The inaugural Premier Handball League (PHL) – already sanctioned by the Handball Association India, the National Sports Federation for the sport of Handball, affiliated with the International Handball Federation (IHF) and the Asian Handball Federation (AHF), is on the horizon. In a further push for the future of the league and the sport in India, Asian Handball Federation has approved and signed the Grants of Rights Agreement between the South Asian Handball Federation and Bluesport Entertainment Private Limited for the commercialization of Handball in South Asian countries, giving exclusivity in India in the capacity of the Confirming Party.

Premier Handball League pledges ₹ 240 crore to help sport at grassroots level(PHL)

The agreement grants exclusive rights to Bluesport Entertainment for the promotion of Men’s handball extending to a period of 20 years. As part of the agreement, Asian Handball Federation representatives will be part of the Premier Handball League Governing Council and head the Technical Committee. Further, will support the Premier Handball League through Player Transfers and officiating of the League. It will also prepare By-Laws and a Code of Conduct for participants in alignment with the AHF regulations.

For the South Asian Handball Federation, the agreement was signed by Mr Anandeshwar Pandey, Secretary General of the South Asian Handball Federation and on behalf of the Asian Handball Federation, it was Mr Bader Mohammed Al-Theyab, Treasurer of the Asian Handball Federation and Vice-President of the International Handball Federation representing Asia.

"It is a momentous occasion for the entirety of the Premier Handball team. We have been building a robust system at PHL to ensure that not only the sport of handball gets its needed recognition, but this league should change perceptions about the sustainability of sports league around Olympic sports in India. With AHF and the South Asian Handball Federation’s backing, we would be able to achieve this goal way faster and also ensure that the league has a sustained roadmap. Further, it makes it easier for us to get access to top Asian talent who will be a part of the league,” said Manu Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Bluesport Entertainment Private Limited.

Mr Bader Mohammed Al-Theyab, Treasurer of the Asian Handball Federation and Vice-President of the International Handball Federation representing Asia have high hopes for PHL. “India is a key market for Handball in Asia. The country is brimming with sporting talent and what it needs is a catalyst. We have had multiple deliberations with the host federation and the Bluesport Entertainment team and we are delighted to know their vision and commitment. We certainly feel that the Premier Handball League is going to become the cornerstone for the growth of the sport in the country. We are happy to extend to all the required help to make the league a resounding success,” he said.

