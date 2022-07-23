Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live Streaming, World Athletics Championships 2022: When and where to watch

Neeraj Chopra made short work of the qualification barrier in the qualification round of the men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, as his first ensured he topped the first group of javelin hurlers on Thursday. He had to either cross the mark of 83.50m or finish in the top 6 in his pool, and he blew both parameters out of the water, hurling an 88.39, finishing top of his pool by a gap of over 3m.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This makes clear the dominance and consistency Chopra has been showing of late, making him one of the finest athletes in his field, showing that he is not happy just to settle for the Olympic gold he won in Tokyo. The medal round of the javelin throw will take place on Sunday morning IST, and Chopra will certainly be aiming for the gold. Of the other 11 competitors, his biggest competition will be Anderson Peters of Grenada, who finished the qualification 1m ahead of him, and German Julian Weber, who finished 1m behind, in the second pool.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra aims to shatter 90m-barrier at World Championship

Chopra won’t be the only Indian competing in the medal round: he will be joined by 20-year-old Rohit Yadav, who threw an 80+m round to ensure he qualified and gave himself a shot in the final round.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the live streaming details:

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 begin?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships will begin at 7:05 AM IST on Sunday, July 24 (Saturday 6:35 PM local).

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships will take place at Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, United States of America.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships be broadcasted in India?

The event will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network — Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships be livestreamed in India?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event will be livestreamed on SonyLiv.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON