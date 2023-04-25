Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray suspended for game 5 against Boston Celtics

Dejounte Murray has been suspended for game 5 against Boston Celtics. Atlanta Hawks star Murray was found guilty of bumping into and verbally abusing an NBA official in Sunday's game against Celtics. Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks (Getty Images via AFP)

On Sunday night, Hawks lost to Celtics by 121-129. With the win, Celtics lead the series by 3-1. After the game, a visibly upset Murray was recorded inappropriately bumping into an official and saying something in his ears. The incident had led to a furore with several fans and experts demanding action against Murray.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder gave his statement for the challenge of facing Celtics after Murray's suspension.

"Beating Boston in the Garden in the situation we're in right now, we all know is a challenge in and of itself. [But] it's something the entire group has to absorb," said Snyder as quoted by ESPN.

"Dejounte recognizes his part in the situation. That's just not something you can do. You'd have to ask him directly as far as what had transpired previously. I think there was frustration over the course of the game that built up, and he didn't handle it the way that he needs to. He knows that. We talked about it," said Snyder.

Meanwhile, Murray finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the game on Sunday.

In the best-of-seven series, Celtics need just one more win against Hawks to eliminate them from NBA playoffs. Game 5 between the two teams will be played on Tuesday night.