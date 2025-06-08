Avinash Sable hopes to raise his level in Tokyo Worlds

New Delhi: Steeplechaser Avinash Sable’s preparation for the Tokyo World Championships in September received a boost with the Asian title coming his way. India’s 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable. (AP)

Sable, a two-time Olympian, has been quietly preparing this season with a focus on the World Championships in Tokyo in September. After a disappointing result in the previous edition in Budapest, where he failed to progress to the final, Sable is determined to make amends.

This season, Sable has been training in Ooty, unlike the past few years when he was based in high-altitude Colorado Springs in the US. The seasoned campaigner is charting out his own training plans under the guidance of coach Kalyan Chaudhari.

Sable, 30, has competed in three events so far, opening his season at the Xiamen Diamond League in Doha with a time of 8:22.59. In his next Diamond League race in Shaoxing, he finished eighth (8:23.85). At the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, Sable was in control of the race, finishing well ahead of the field (8:20.92) to win his first title at the continental meet. He won silver in the 2019 Doha edition.

“I was carrying a niggle (hamstring) this season. That’s why I couldn’t give my best. I’ve been preparing in Ooty, and due to the injury, I wasn’t able to practice hurdles. I couldn’t perform at my best in the first two competitions,” said Sable.

“The Rabat Diamond League and the Asian Championships were close together, and I had to pick one. This result in Gumi was good for my confidence. I wanted to test myself and see whether my preparations are on track.”

This will be Sable’s fourth appearance at the World Championships. The national record holder has his eyes set on improving his performance. He has been a standout performer for India, breaking the 3000m steeplechase national record multiple times. He won a sensational silver at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022 in a quality field and clinched gold at the 2023 Asian Games. In the lead-up to the Paris Olympics, Sable bettered his national record (8:09.91) at the Paris Diamond League. A month later, he clocked 8:15.43 in the heats to qualify for the Olympics final, where he finished 11th (8:14.18).

“I’m satisfied with the way I paced myself and executed my strategy at the Asian Championships. It gave me a good indication of how much I can pick up the pace and where I stand. There are still a few months left for the World Championships, and I will get better.”

In Gumi, Sable executed his race strategy well. Having led until about the halfway mark, he briefly dropped to second behind Japan’s Yutaro Niinae. On the last lap, Sable changed gears and surged ahead of the field. Niinae (8:24.41) and Qatar’s Zakaria Elahlaami (8:27.12) finished far behind.

However, to make a mark at the worlds, Sable must step up, with the season having already seen some fast times.

The Xiamen Diamond League was won by Ethiopia’s Samuel Firewu (8:05.61), with Moroccan two-time Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali second (8:06.66). Abrham Sime won the second leg in Shaoxing clocking 8:07.92, followed by Edmund Serem (8:08.68) and Simon Kiprop (8:09.05).

In Rabat, El Bakkali showcased his class on home turf, winning in a world-leading time of 8:00.70. The Moroccan is widely regarded as one of the best ever in the event. His explosive speed, tactical brilliance, and ability to peak at major championships have made him a formidable force.

In the midst of such strong runners, Sable will have to raise his performance significantly to stay competitive and aim for a spot in the final. Sable has already qualified for the World Championships based on his performance at the Paris Olympics and will be aiming to deliver a strong finish in Tokyo.