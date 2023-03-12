Home / Sports / Others / Bantamweight jam: Matches to make after UFC Fight Night 221 shake things up

Bantamweight jam: Matches to make after UFC Fight Night 221 shake things up

UFC Fight Night 221 saw Merab Dvalishvili put on an outstanding performance that made the bantamweight division even more of a mess

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Petr Yan (red gloves) fights Merab Dvalshvili (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports)
Get ready to rumble as the UFC's bantamweight division gets even more exciting with an incredible performance from Merab Dvalishvili at UFC Fight Night 221. Dvalishvili's win means that he and his teammate, current 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling, may no longer coexist in the same division without fighting one another, but let's not forget about the other winners at the event.

Here are the top matches to make after UFC Fight Night 221:

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo or Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalshvili (blue gloves) reacts after fighting Petr Yan (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel.(USA TODAY Sports)
Dvalishvili proved his worth as a title contender with his ninth straight win, handing Petr Yan the first indisputable loss of his career. Now that the teammate situation with Sterling has come to a head, it's time for Dvalishvili to fight for the belt. If Cejudo defeats Sterling at UFC 288, Dvalishvili would be the most obvious candidate imaginable for Cejudo's first title defense. However, if Sterling wins and then moves up, O'Malley would be more likely to get the call.

Alexander Volkov vs Sergey Spivak

Sergey Spivak
Volkov's co-main event tilt against Alexander Romanov saw him advance his long quest for a title shot with a quick and brutal two-minute mauling. Unfortunately, Romanov showed up looking like a shell of himself, 30 pounds heavier than in his last fight seven months ago and in visibly worse physical condition. This leaves Volkov with the same problem as before, only with one fewer new opponent against whom he can prove his mettle.

Beneil Dariush vs Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos
In a battle of lightweight contenders, Dariush scored a third-round submission victory over Diego Ferreira. With this win, he's now on a seven-fight winning streak, and it's time for him to face another top-tier opponent. Former champion dos Anjos fits the bill and would provide a stern test for Dariush's grappling and striking abilities.

Montana De La Rosa vs Maycee Barber

Montana De La Rosa
De La Rosa outstruck Ariane Lipski and took her down repeatedly on the way to a unanimous decision victory. It's time for her to face Barber, who is looking to rebound from a two-fight losing streak. The matchup would pit De La Rosa's grappling against Barber's striking, and could prove to be a barn burner.

Timur Valiev vs Ricky Simon

Ricky Simon
Valiev put on an impressive performance against fellow bantamweight Trevin Jones, scoring a unanimous decision victory. Simon is a former bantamweight title challenger who is coming off a loss to Brian Kelleher. A win over Simon would establish Valiev as a serious contender in the division.

