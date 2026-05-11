Barred from competition, Vinesh Phogat spars with WFI in Gonda

NANDINI NAGAR (GONDA): Despite being barred from participating in the Open Senior National Wrestling Tournament on technical grounds at the Nandini Nagar centre — long considered the fortress of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — Asian Games medallist Vinesh Phogat turned up at the venue and refused to stay silent.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks with media on being denied participation by the WFI in the National Open Ranking Tournament. (ANI)

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The 31-year-old wrestling icon made her presence felt in a fiery 40-minute stand-off, directly confronting WFI chief Sanjay Singh and unleashing a barrage of accusations against the federation’s leadership, including former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Only last week, WFI declared Vinesh ineligible to compete until June 2026 due to anti-doping-related return protocols and pending disciplinary proceedings. But as expected, Phogat, a Congress MLA in Haryana escorted by two Haryana Police officials and her husband Somvir Rathi arrived at the venue around 4:20 Monday afternoon, determined to compete.

She went straight into the WFI office and demanded an audience with Sanjay Singh. What followed was a 10-minute discussion that echoed Phogat’s long-standing tussle with the WFI, which has roots in the 2023 wrestlers’ protests against sexual harassment allegations leveled at then-president Brij Bhushan.

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{{^usCountry}} For nearly 40 minutes, Phogat stood her ground within the event campus, arguing vehemently with local officials. She even went to the National Wrestling Academy and SAI’s practice venue within the campus and found both locked and unfit for training. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For nearly 40 minutes, Phogat stood her ground within the event campus, arguing vehemently with local officials. She even went to the National Wrestling Academy and SAI’s practice venue within the campus and found both locked and unfit for training. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “You think you can silence us by blocking entries? This is our sport, our right. What do you expect me to do? Shall I take sanyas (retirement) and stay away? Accept defeat... so that their conspiracy against me succeeds?” Phogat said after meeting WFI officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You think you can silence us by blocking entries? This is our sport, our right. What do you expect me to do? Shall I take sanyas (retirement) and stay away? Accept defeat... so that their conspiracy against me succeeds?” Phogat said after meeting WFI officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Phogat didn’t hold back on further accusations. She charged Sanjay Singh with favoritism, alleging the WFI was sidelining protesting wrestlers to favor loyalists. “This federation is still run by the same old puppets,” she said, referencing Sanjay Singh’s close ties to Brij Bhushan, whom he succeeded amid legal battles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Phogat didn’t hold back on further accusations. She charged Sanjay Singh with favoritism, alleging the WFI was sidelining protesting wrestlers to favor loyalists. “This federation is still run by the same old puppets,” she said, referencing Sanjay Singh’s close ties to Brij Bhushan, whom he succeeded amid legal battles. {{/usCountry}}

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Phogat also accused the WFI of manipulating selection criteria and event entries to suppress dissent.

“I have been given written permission by the ITA to compete from Jan 1, 2026, and I was allowed to register for the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament at Nandini Nagar, Gonda on the 28th of April, 2026,” she said, adding, “I came to Gonda today to participate but I have neither been allowed to complete my verification, nor been allowed to use the training hall here. I don’t want any special privileges, I just want to compete on merit.”

She also said that the WFI misinterpreted the timelines of her sabbatical from the sport and her subsequent return to training and competitions. “As opposed to the date stated by the WFI in their notice, i.e., June 26, 2026, I have been deemed eligible to return to official training and competition on January 1, 2026. I have official confirmation from the International Testing Agency (ITA) pertaining to the same.”

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The wrestler also addressed the anti-doping-related concerns mentioned in WFI’s notice, including allegations around whereabouts failures and missed tests. “With respect to the whereabouts failure from September 2024, and the missed test from December 2025, I confirm that I have cooperated with the relevant authorities promptly, and both events do not amount to anti-doping violations,” Vinesh said.

She also denied allegations that she had violated rules during the 2024 selection trials by participating across two weight categories. “The allegation that I violated various rules by participating in two separate weight categories at the 2024 Selection Trials at NIS Patiala is also false,” she further said.

She, however, said that she will reply to WFI’s show cause notice with supporting evidence soon. “I am reviewing the contents of the notice and will provide a detailed response with supporting evidence to the WFI within the prescribed time limit,” she said.

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“I will establish my innocence and will continue my preparations as I approach my return to competition. I look forward to the chance of representing India in the 2026 Asian Games and upcoming international events.”

However, WFI officials dismissed her claims, calling the entry denial a “procedural oversight.” “Rules apply to everyone. She’s welcome to follow protocols. I had promised her full proof security here upon her arrival and I did the same,” said Sanjay Singh.

“She didn’t reply to all our queries and had no papers in support of her claims today. So far she is ineligible to participate in the tournament here,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharad Deep ...Read More Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997. Read Less

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