Belgian cyclist Van Hooydonck in serious car crash

Belgian cyclist Nathan Van Hooydonck of the Jumbo-Visma team was rushed to hospital after losing control of his car at a crossroads in Belgium, local police said Tuesday.

Belgium's Nathan van Hooydonck strains as he crosses the finish line during the junior men's time trial event of the Road World Championship Cycling(AP)

A police spokesman told AFP the 27-year-old professional cyclist was in critical condition and that the hospital were fighting to stabilise him.

Van Hooydonck raced the Tour de France in July, helping his teammate Jonas Vingegaard win the overall title.

On Tuesday he crashed his car in Kalmthout in northern Belgium after feeling unwell at the wheel, hitting five other cars at a crossroads before coing to a stop.

Van Hooydonck's pregnant wife was also in the vehicle but was unhurt.

Jumbo sports director Grischa Niermann told media at the Vuelta a Espana the team's riders were deeply upset by the news.

"We know he had an accident and is in hospital... I can't confirm whether or not he's in mortal danger," said Niermann.

