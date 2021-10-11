BFI announces list of boxers picked for elite men's national camp

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Monday announced the complete list of players selected for BFI's elite men's national camp. A 14-day camp is taking place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NS NIS) in Patiala from October 10 to 23.

With the participation of 52 boxers across 13 weight categories, the camp will see four boxers in each category. Alongside the reigning national champions, who will be representing India at the upcoming 2021 World Championships, silver medal winners will also take part in the camp.

The remaining two names, in each category, have been selected on the basis of boxers' performances in the trials which took place after the 5th Elite National Championships last month. The complete list of the players is as follows:

Govind Kumar Sahani, Kuldeep Kumar, Shagolshem Barun Singh and Sonu Dhull have been selected under the 48 kgs category.

Under the 51 kgs category, Deepak, Ankit, Ajay Madhav Pedor, and Vijay Jora have been selected.

Akash Kumar, Rajpinder Singh, Sachin, and Ananta Pralhad Chopade have made their way into the 54 kgs category.

Rohit Mor, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Kavinder Singh Bisht and Sachin have been selected under the 57 kgs category.

Varinder Singh, Mohammad Etash Khan, Aman Indora and Vijay Kumar have been selected under the 60 kgs category.

Under the 63.5 kgs category, Shiva Thapa, Dalveer Singh Tomar, Ashish Choudhary and Keisham Johnson Singh have been selected.

Under the 67 kgs category, Akash, Aditya Pratap Yadav, Sandeep Kumar and Rajat have been selected.

Nishant Dev, Amit Kumar, Yashpal and Pawan Kumar have been selected under the 71 kgs category.

Sumit, Rohit Tokas, Nikhil Dubey and Karan have been selected under the 75 kgs category.

Sachin Kumar, Vinit, Harsh Lakra and Rockey Kumar have made their way into the 80 kgs category.

Lakshya Chahar, Prayag Chauhan, Sumit Sangwan and Gaurav have made their way into the 86 kgs category.

Under the 92 kgs category, Sanjeet (SSCB), Naveen, Gaurav Chauhan and Jugnoo have been selected.

Under the 92 kgs category, Narender, Sagar, Manjeet Singh and Aman have been selected.

