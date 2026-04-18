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Bhatia shoots low score of the day to move into Top 20 with Theegala

Bhatia shoots low score of the day to move into Top 20 with Theegala

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 02:35 pm IST
PTI |
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Hilton Head Island , Akshay Bhatia found form at the right time on the second day of the RBC Heritage, firing the lowest round of the day an 8-under 63 to climb 46 places to tied-19 heading into the weekend.

Bhatia shoots low score of the day to move into Top 20 with Theegala

Improving by ten shots in the second round, the 24-year-old Indian American now has a total of 6-under par with rounds of 73-63.

Sahith Theegala also had a strong second round as he carded 4-under 67 following his opening round of 2-under 69. Theegala's total score is 6-under par after 36 holes and he is also T-19 on the leaderboard.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju carded 5-under 66 to be T-46 at 2-under par.

Bhatia picked up the pace on the second day as he fired 11 birdies, one bogey and one double bogey in his 63. Bhatia made five birdies and a double bogey on the front nine before making another six birdies on the back nine along with one bogey.

The round is the low score of the week so far with Ludvig Åberg shooting that on the first day followed by Bhatia and 36-hole leader Matt Fitzpatrick in the second sound.

Fitzpatrick, the 2023 champion, carded a bogey free round of 8-under 63 to take the lead heading into the weekend.

Fitzpatrick led the field by one stroke with a total of 14-under par by one stroke as Viktor Hovland is in second place with a total of 13-under par .

First day leader Åberg carded 1-under 71 to drop down to T-4 alongside Patrick Cantlay and Sepp Straka. Harris English is in third place with a total of 10-under par .

World Number one Scottie Scheffler carded 4-under 67 to be placed T-14 on the leaderboard with a total of 7-under par . FedEx Cup leader Cameroon Young is in T-35 with a score of 4-under par .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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