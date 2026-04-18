Hilton Head Island , Akshay Bhatia found form at the right time on the second day of the RBC Heritage, firing the lowest round of the day an 8-under 63 to climb 46 places to tied-19 heading into the weekend.

Bhatia shoots low score of the day to move into Top 20 with Theegala

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Improving by ten shots in the second round, the 24-year-old Indian American now has a total of 6-under par with rounds of 73-63.

Sahith Theegala also had a strong second round as he carded 4-under 67 following his opening round of 2-under 69. Theegala's total score is 6-under par after 36 holes and he is also T-19 on the leaderboard.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju carded 5-under 66 to be T-46 at 2-under par.

Bhatia picked up the pace on the second day as he fired 11 birdies, one bogey and one double bogey in his 63. Bhatia made five birdies and a double bogey on the front nine before making another six birdies on the back nine along with one bogey.

The round is the low score of the week so far with Ludvig Åberg shooting that on the first day followed by Bhatia and 36-hole leader Matt Fitzpatrick in the second sound.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Theegala made three birdies, two eagles and three bogeys in his second round. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Theegala made three birdies, two eagles and three bogeys in his second round. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Having started his day on the front nine, Theegala made one birdie, one eagle and two bogeys to be 1-under par before the turn of the round. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Having started his day on the front nine, Theegala made one birdie, one eagle and two bogeys to be 1-under par before the turn of the round. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the back nine, he started with two early birdies on the 10th and 12 holes before dropping a shot on the 14th and then made a late eagle on the 16th hole to finish the day with a card of 4-under 67. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the back nine, he started with two early birdies on the 10th and 12 holes before dropping a shot on the 14th and then made a late eagle on the 16th hole to finish the day with a card of 4-under 67. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yellamaraju began his round with three birdies in the first six holes before dropping a shot on the seventh hole to be 2-under par at the turn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yellamaraju began his round with three birdies in the first six holes before dropping a shot on the seventh hole to be 2-under par at the turn. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the back nine, Yellamaraju hit four straight pars before dropping a shot on the 14th hole. Four consecutive birdies, starting on the 15th holes, saw the 24-year-old finish the round with a score of 5-under 66. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the back nine, Yellamaraju hit four straight pars before dropping a shot on the 14th hole. Four consecutive birdies, starting on the 15th holes, saw the 24-year-old finish the round with a score of 5-under 66. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fitzpatrick, the 2023 champion, carded a bogey free round of 8-under 63 to take the lead heading into the weekend.

Fitzpatrick led the field by one stroke with a total of 14-under par by one stroke as Viktor Hovland is in second place with a total of 13-under par .

First day leader Åberg carded 1-under 71 to drop down to T-4 alongside Patrick Cantlay and Sepp Straka. Harris English is in third place with a total of 10-under par .

World Number one Scottie Scheffler carded 4-under 67 to be placed T-14 on the leaderboard with a total of 7-under par . FedEx Cup leader Cameroon Young is in T-35 with a score of 4-under par .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON