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Bhullar shoots 4-under to move up to tied 27th in Morocco

Bhullar shoots 4-under to move up to tied 27th in Morocco

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 12:27 pm IST
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Rabat , Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar dropped a bogey on his closing hole, the ninth, but still made a significant upward movement in the third round of the USD 2 million International Series Morocco here.

Bhullar shoots 4-under to move up to tied 27th in Morocco

The four-time AM Green IGPL winner and 11-time Asian Tour champion added an impressive card of 4-under 69 to his first two rounds of 70-74, and ended the round at T-27, 20 spots up from his overnight T-47.

Karandeep Kochar, also a 10th tee starter, had a tough second nine in his round of 2-under 71 and at a total of 4-under for three rounds he was T-43, while Ajeetesh Sandhu had an up-and-down ride and finally slipped to T-47 from his previous T-25 place.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson managed to keep his nose ahead despite two late bogeys as he carded 4-under 69. He is now 15-under and one shot ahead of the Thailand's 2022 champion Jazz Janewattananond and Hong Kong's in-form Taichi Kho .

Kochhar had five birdies, including three in a row from the seventh to the ninth on his first nine. On the second nine, he had three bogeys against two birdies on the seventh and the eighth.

Sandhu had an interesting round with six birdies, six pars and six holes with a bogey and double bogey.

Japan's Takanori Konishi shot a bogey-free 66 as he chases a first win outside his home country and joined Thailand's Pavit Tangkamolprasert in tied fourth position at 12-under.

Julien Sale of France and Suteepat Prateeptienchai of Thailand were tied sixth at 11-under.

Mehdi El Fakori, the only Moroccan player to make the cut, shot his second successive three-under par 70 to improve to tied 33rd place at five-under par.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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