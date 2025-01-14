Boxer Nishant Dev hits the long road seeking success as a pro

New Delhi: It’s been over five months but Nishant Dev still looks back at his bout against Mexico’s Marco Verde with considerable regret. Referring and judging have long been amateur boxing’s sore points, but the 4-1 split verdict in the loss to the Mexican second seed in the Paris Olympics quarter-final did “irreparable damage” to Nishant’s drive. Nishant Dev, despite turning pro, is open to returning to the amateur circuit closer to should boxing retain its place in the Olympics. (IIS)

“I know something flipped inside me then. I was so badly hurt... I still believe I won that bout fair and square. It is one of the main reasons for me to switch to pro,” he says from Las Vegas.

A die-hard fan of US boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr, professional boxing was always a dream for Nishant, who never had to look too far for inspiration. He boxes in the 71kg class (light-middleweight), which is one of the categories in which Mayweather Jr became world champion.

“My uncle Karamveer Singh was a professional who boxed in Germany. He was among my early heroes,” Nishant says. “Growing up, all I wanted to become was a boxing world champion. I didn’t even know about the pro or amateur circuits. It so happened that I took the amateur route, and along the way becoming an Olympian became my goal. I am glad I have realised it.”

Boxing not being part of the initial calendar for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics was a catalyst too. With sport’s future at the quadrennial Games uncertain, Nishant felt it was not worth its while to “waste my best years” hoping for a final decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Nishant is 24, and the next Games could realistically be his last chance to medal.

“That was a big factor, for sure. Boxing’s future at the Olympics doesn’t look too promising so I felt it’s best to start (in pro boxing) when you are quick and strong. Our accomplished boxers such as Vijender Singh and Vikas Krishan turned pro after a long innings as amateurs and could never really get much success.

“Amateur boxers do not have clarity on boxing’s future, so no point in sitting and hoping. I gave it a good thought before deciding. I’ll still walk out as an Indian boxer, the way I would have at the Asian Games or Olympics,” he added.

Nishant’s initial contract with promoter Matchroom Boxing is for three years, but he is open to returning to the amateur circuit closer to LA 2028 should boxing retain its place in the Olympics. “I have obtained an NOC from the federation and have also had a conversation with Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh. He has assured me that the doors will remain open for me if I return to amateur boxing closer to the next Olympics,” Nishant said.

He is currently sweating it out in Las Vegas under the supervision of his American coach Ronald Simms. Nishant is scheduled to debut against a yet-to-be-announced US pugilist for a six-round undercard bout ahead of the super middleweight fight between Steve Nelson and Diego Pacheco.

“I am taking it slow. We have 4, 6, 8 and 12-round bouts and I have opted for six rounds. Like amateur boxing, each round will be of three minutes,” he says. However, unlike in amateur boxing where Nishant was conditioned to compete for three rounds, training for longer professional bouts has been unforgiving and unrelenting. His ring sessions last for at least eight rounds of four minutes each to build up his staying power. The break between rounds is not more than 30 seconds, and on most occasions it is an active break, meaning the boxer continues light sparring while catching his breath.

“In India, I trained for a maximum of four rounds of three minutes each, which is a warm-up here. My training intensity has doubled.”

The biggest differentiator has been the mental adjustment. In the amateur code, boxers are focussed essentially on scoring points for a win while professionals look to wear down opponents over a longer period with the knockout a big incentive.

“The physical threat is real and you must have the heart to hurt your opponent. It’s not easy, but over the past three months I have been able to tune my mind. The first two months were a proper struggle, but things began to fall in place gradually,” says the boxer from Karnal, Haryana.

In 10 days, Nishant will have his first opportunity to show if he is indeed cut out for the pro circuit. There’s no nervousness yet, he says, but an incremental sense of anticipation. The Olympic rings tattoo on his right rib cage has been touched up and the spokes of Indian tri-colour have appeared in one of the rings. He is in the process of deciding his entry music and costume for his pro debut, all of which will be a “reflection of where I come from”.

Paraphernalia aside, making a statement on the big night will eventually come down to his heart, mind, and punches. “When the moment arrives, I’ll be ready than ever before,” he declares.