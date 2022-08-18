Boxing legend Mike Tyson spotted in wheelchair at Miami; pics go viral

Mike Tyson was spotted using a wheelchair at the Miami International Airport, raising questions about his health. The boxing legend has been struggling with a back injury and was recently seen walking on a stick in New York. As per reports, Tyson is dealing with a sciatica flare up and was forced to use a wheelchair to put minimal pressure on his injured back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report, however, added that the extent of the injury is not serious and instead termed it as an “occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike". In a recent episode on his podcast HotBoxin, the former heavyweight champion had opened about his life expectancy and said that he was inching closer to his "expiration date".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We’re all gonna die one day of course. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face. I say, ‘wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon',” the boxing legend had said.

Also Read | Inspired by Khabib Nurmagomedov and cheered on by Conor McGregor, Ritu Phogat eyes glory at One Championship return

Tyson, 56, is hailed globally as a boxing legend, and dictated the show in his prime. He ruled the boxing circuit as an undisputed champion, before quitting the sport back in 2005 after going down against Kevin McBride.

Tyson, however, made a return to the ring in an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr in November 2020, which was ruled as a draw.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail