Boxing-Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Wilder

WBC champion Tyson Fury has signed a contract to fight American Deontay Wilder for a third time in Las Vegas on July 24.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Tyson Fury in action against Deontay Wilder. (File Photo)(REUTERS)

World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Tyson Fury has signed a contract to fight American Deontay Wilder for a third time in Las Vegas on July 24, Top Rank Boxing said on Sunday.

Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15.

Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

"Shall we do it and put him out of his misery? Crack the other side of his skull? Give him another shoulder injury, another bicep injury, a leg injury... the whole lot," Fury said in a video https://twitter.com/trboxing/status/1396278040003448837 posted by Top Rank Boxing.

"Wilder, contract's signed, you're getting smashed... You're getting knocked out, end of, one round, you're going. I've got your soul, your mojo, everything, I own you."

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has ordered Joshua to defend his heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

