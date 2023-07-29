British and American YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul to face off for the same PRIME card Misfits Double event

British and American YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul will be fighting on the same boxing card on October 14th in Manchester, England. The two influencers are said to be the pioneers of influencer boxing and have played a major role in introducing a whole new crowd to the sport.

PRIME card feat. KSI and Logan Paul(KSI instagram)

Logan and KSI will not be facing each other in a fight but will be facing different opponents. KSI took to Twitter and said, "Opponents will be announced soon."

The event is being called the PRIME card as the fight is to feature the two main partners for the PRIME Hydration sports drink business, KSI and Logan the Maverick Paul.

The take on whether the fight is going to be an exhibit or pro fight is still uncertain, but besides the fact that Logan has constantly been showcasing his skills at the WWE, his training for boxing has been uncertain since his fight with 50-0 undefeated champion of the world Floyd Money Mayweather.

The Ohio YouTuber has one split-decision loss to KSI and a pro fight against Floyd. Isn't much impressive of a track record, but the Paul brothers sure know how to put up a show, and it seems like the biggest fight to look forward to after Jake Paul and Nate Diaz on August 5th.

According to Marc Raimondi from ESPN, Paul said:

I'm F**king pumped, man. It's been so long since I had a boxing fight and I feel like I've kind of been left out of the conversation. But I don't train wrestling, I train boxing."

Meanwhile, the British YouTuber is yet to taste defeat, having a professional record of 5-0-1 after his wins against Swarmz, Pineda, and FaZe Temperrr. KSI also ended up with a no contest against British professional boxer Joe Fournier after knocking him out with an illegal blow in round 2.

The fight is said to take place in the AO Arena and be presented live on Dazn Pay-Per-View at the Misfits Boxing event.

Only time will tell whether the British and American YouTubers are to fight MMA stars or boxers.

