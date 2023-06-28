Prime embarrassment or marketing? Denmark fans throw bottles at YouTuber KSI and Logan Paul, viral video leaves netizens

After having great success with the launch of the Prime energy drink, KSI and Logan Paul have been doing great with sales in both the USA and the UK surging. The two influencers seem to have a great duet not just in terms of working with content and influencer boxing but have also shown their skills towards making their businesses work. But something different happened in the last promotion event they attended. KSI-Logan Paul get bottles thrown at during 'Prime Tour', Copenhagen(Dexerto)

In a recent tour for the promotion of the Prime energy drink, a clip shared by the two influencers has gone viral where the crowd is seen throwing Prime bottles at KSI every time he shouted "Drink Prime".

The two YouTubers took this in good spirit and eventually went on to share it on social media to have a good laugh about the whole incident. The entire event seemed super hyped, and the crowd in Copenhagen, Denmark, sure knows how to make some noise and chaos.

It also goes without saying that these two YouTubers have quite an influence and reach across people, which is quite admirable. Prime, as a brand, has taken quite a turn in a very short span of time. The brand currently looks up to Gatorade as their main competitor, and they have been going at each other for quite some time on social media.

But what triggered the fans reaction? Did they go with the flow or just didn't like the taste?

Reading replies to the viral post shells out some ideas after a fan asked the right question, ‘I’m so confused on if they’re throwing the drinks at y’all out of anger or if y’all told them to do it.’

The fans were quick to react how the drink was worth throwing away than consuming, ‘They threw that s**t like the taste was as**.

‘I would rather hydrate with a cold beer,’ claimed another.

A fan even captured the moment when the bottle missed the influencer by just a whisker.

Prime has been the global sports drink of the UFC, they were also the official hydration drink of Arsenal and have reportedly signed a deal with F.C. Barcelona to feature Prime as the clubs new energy drink sponsor for their upcoming season.

The entire Copenhagen situation most certainly doesn't prove that they are not welcoming of the two YouTubers and their energy drink, but it clearly was about the atmosphere and the influence of how the entire show eventually went down.

Yet again, only time will truly decide what future this drink holds in Europe.