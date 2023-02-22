Bronny James: Future of NBA or just hype? LeBron's son's prospects in 2024 draft

Hold onto your hats, folks, because there's a lot of buzz around Bronny James and his potential as an NBA star! The 2024 NBA draft is still a year away, but the hype train is already rolling in anticipation of LeBron James' son entering the league.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At 6-foot-3, Bronny is an impressive athlete who can play great basketball on both ends of the court. But what really sets him apart is his family legacy. As the son of LeBron James, one of the greatest NBA players of all time, Bronny has big shoes to fill. Many basketball fans are wondering: is he really worth all the hype?

Well, let's take a closer look at Bronny's skills. He's currently ranked as a 4-star prospect and the eighth-best point guard in his class. While he's not at the very top of the rankings, he's certainly no slouch. Plus, he's got some stiff competition in the form of Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA player Peja Stojakovic, who's ranked just above Bronny.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ESPN currently ranks Bronny as the 28th best player in his class, but that could change as more international prospects are added to the list. Some analysts predict that he could fall to the second round of the draft, while others believe he's a surefire lottery pick. So, what's the verdict?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From a basketball perspective, Bronny is an excellent player. He's got an elite bounce and plenty of athleticism, making him a lot of fun to watch. He's also a smart passer and plays hard on defense. His scoring may not be the most consistent at this point, but that's something he can work on as he continues to develop.

Of course, Bronny is still in high school, so there's plenty of time for him to improve before he enters the NBA. He's already received several scholarship offers from top colleges like Michigan and Ohio State, but he hasn't made a decision yet. Where he chooses to play will have a big impact on his future career prospects.

It's important to remember that Bronny isn't his dad, and comparisons between the two are unfair. LeBron James is a physical powerhouse, and it's unlikely that Bronny will ever be quite as dominant. But that doesn't mean he can't be a great player in his own right.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One player that Bronny could be compared to is Avery Bradley, another 6-foot-3 guard who's played well on both ends of the court. Bradley may not have been a superstar, but his effort and hard work kept him in the league for 12 years and earned him $66 million in contracts. Bronny could have a similar career trajectory if he continues to work hard and improve his game.

So, why do so many teams want to draft Bronny? Well, for one thing, his potential as a player is intriguing. But perhaps even more exciting is the possibility of LeBron James playing alongside his son. LeBron has expressed a desire to do just that, and if he's still playing in 2024 (which seems likely), he could sign a minimum deal with the team that drafts Bronny.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That means a father-son duo on the court, which would be incredible to watch. Plus, LeBron's presence could help boost the popularity of any team that drafts Bronny, especially smaller-market teams. It's a win-win situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON