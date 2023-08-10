Bronny James health update: LeBron James and son spotted in Minnesota for further medical treatment

NBA legend LeBron James and his eldest son Bronny are in Minnesota for further treatment weeks after the 18-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest on a basketball court at the University of Southern California (USC). According to TMZ Sports, LeBron and Bronny reached the Mayo Clinic in Rochester over the weekend. The report claimed that LeBron and his son, along with some friends, also visited the Terza Ristorante for dinner earlier on Monday.

(Bronny James, #0, is greeted by his father and NBA player LeBron James(AFP)

In a video, Bronny can be seen sporting a white shirt and black jacket while exiting the restaurant. LeBron and Bronny were mobbed by fans just before getting into an SUV.

Bronny, 18, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest during a training session at the USC on July 24. According to TMZ, Bronny was unconscious before being rushed to hospital following the cardiac incident.

Bronny James was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Following treatment, he was released from the hospital on July 27. “Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting,” read a statement by the hospital.

Bronny James is currently a freshman at the USC, where he plays for the Trojans basketball team. The Trojans are right now in Greece preparing for multiple exhibition games scheduled to take place later this month. There is still no clarity on Bronny’s future on the court and many reports suggested that the youngster could postpone his first semester at USC. But refuting all those speculations, a spokesperson for James' family told Daily Mail, “There is no truth to any report suggesting Bronny is considering delaying the start of his first semester of college.”

Before joining the Trojans basketball team, Bronny James was a part of Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. Bronny finished his superb senior year campaign at the Sierra Canyon school having registered 15 points in an all-star game.

Bronny James had announced his commitment to the Trojans earlier this year in May. A couple of days later, the USC officially announced the signing of Bronny. Rated as a four-star recruit, Bronny is seen by many as a future NBA star. The talented teenager will be eligible for the NBA Draft after spending one season with the Trojans.

