Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bubic wins in arbitration vs. Royals and Lauer loses to Blue Jays, leaving players ahead 8-3

    Published on: Feb 12, 2026 2:59 AM IST
    AP
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Bubic wins in arbitration vs. Royals and Lauer loses to Blue Jays, leaving players ahead 8-3
    Bubic wins in arbitration vs. Royals and Lauer loses to Blue Jays, leaving players ahead 8-3

    Bubic wins in arbitration vs. Royals and Lauer loses to Blue Jays, leaving players ahead 8-3

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Kris Bubic won his salary arbitration case against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday and fellow left-hander Eric Lauer lost his hearing to the Toronto Blue Jays, leaving players ahead 8-3 with two cases remaining.

    Instead of getting the Royals’ offer of $5.15 million, Bubic was awarded $6.15 million by Margaret Brogan, Brian Keller and Janice Johnston, who heard arguments Tuesday.

    Lauer will earn $4.4 million instead of his $5.75 million request. His hearing was held on Feb. 3 before Scott Buchheit, Howard Edelman and John Woods, and the decision was kept sealed until Bubic's case was decided.

    Bubic, 28, was 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts last year, setting career bests for wins and ERA. He didn’t pitch after July 26 because of a strained left rotator cuff.

    Bubic had a $3 million salary last year and can become a free agent after this year’s World Series. He is 19-36 with a 4.14 ERA in six major league seasons, all with the Royals.

    Lauer was 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 15 starts and 13 relief appearances last year, striking out 102 and walking 26 in 104 2/3 innings. He spent much of 2024 with Houston’s Triple-A Sugar Land team, then signed that August with South Korea’s Kia Tigers.

    Lauer, 30, is 45-39 with a 4.13 ERA over seven seasons with San Diego , Milwaukee and Toronto. He is on track to be eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

    Milwaukee catcher Willson Contreras and Miami right-hander Calvin Faucher remain scheduled for hearings this week.

    MLB: /hub/MLB

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

    Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
    News/Sports/Others/Bubic Wins In Arbitration Vs. Royals And Lauer Loses To Blue Jays, Leaving Players Ahead 8-3
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes