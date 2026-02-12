Bubic wins in arbitration vs. Royals and Lauer loses to Blue Jays, leaving players ahead 8-3

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Kris Bubic won his salary arbitration case against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday and fellow left-hander Eric Lauer lost his hearing to the Toronto Blue Jays, leaving players ahead 8-3 with two cases remaining.

Instead of getting the Royals’ offer of $5.15 million, Bubic was awarded $6.15 million by Margaret Brogan, Brian Keller and Janice Johnston, who heard arguments Tuesday.

Lauer will earn $4.4 million instead of his $5.75 million request. His hearing was held on Feb. 3 before Scott Buchheit, Howard Edelman and John Woods, and the decision was kept sealed until Bubic's case was decided.

Bubic, 28, was 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts last year, setting career bests for wins and ERA. He didn’t pitch after July 26 because of a strained left rotator cuff.

Bubic had a $3 million salary last year and can become a free agent after this year’s World Series. He is 19-36 with a 4.14 ERA in six major league seasons, all with the Royals.

Lauer was 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 15 starts and 13 relief appearances last year, striking out 102 and walking 26 in 104 2/3 innings. He spent much of 2024 with Houston’s Triple-A Sugar Land team, then signed that August with South Korea’s Kia Tigers.

Lauer, 30, is 45-39 with a 4.13 ERA over seven seasons with San Diego , Milwaukee and Toronto. He is on track to be eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

Milwaukee catcher Willson Contreras and Miami right-hander Calvin Faucher remain scheduled for hearings this week.

