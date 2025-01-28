Bucks' Damian Lillard makes second return to Portland

Damian Lillard's second trip back to Portland is nowhere near as big a deal as his first. HT Image

After Lillard made a much-anticipated return last season, the buzz is much lighter this time as he and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Lillard spent 11 seasons as the face of the Trail Blazers and is the franchise's all-time leader with 19,736 career points and 2,387 3-point baskets.

"We got the first one out of the way," Lillard, referring to his game at Portland in January 2024, said after the Bucks' 125-110 road win over the Utah Jazz on Monday. "That one was a little bit weird coming back for the first time. It wasn't long after I was traded. ...

"I think, this year, it will be a little bit more chill. I spent 11 years there. It will be good to see everybody ... But we're there to win a game first."

"Dame Time" ran out when Lillard wasn't on board with Portland's rebuilding timeline and he forced a trade to the Bucks prior to the 2023-24 season.

Lillard received a long, rousing ovation when introduced before the game last season, but the return was bittersweet as the Trail Blazers spoiled the occasion with a 119-116 victory. Lillard had 25 points and seven assists.

Lillard enters the Tuesday contest with a streak of 11 straight games of 20 or more points. He is averaging 27.3 points during that stretch.

His return falls in the second game of a back-to-back set. Milwaukee shot a scorching 60.5 percent from the field against Utah while winning for the ninth time in the past 11 games.

Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo each scored 35 points. Antetokounmpo also collected 18 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo has a streak of 10 straight 20-point outings. He is averaging 31.4 points and 13.6 rebounds during that run.

Lillard said his rapport is solid with Antetokounmpo, a two-time league MVP.

"I think it's grown a lot," Lillard said. "Obviously, you put two great players together and it's going to take time for us to figure out how to be our true and full selves on the floor at the same time.

"I think we both came into this season with a different mentality and connected better than before. ... We just got to continue to find ways to make it more dominant."

Earlier this month, Portland notched a 105-102 road victory over the Bucks. Anfernee Simons scored 28 points for the Trail Blazers while Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 11 rebounds for Milwaukee. Lillard scored 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

Portland recorded a season-best four straight victories before dropping a 118-108 decision to the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday in the opener of a seven-game homestand.

Trail Blazers reserve Scoot Henderson made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points for his fifth 20-point effort of the month.

Henderson was picked No. 3 overall in the 2023 draft. Portland using the pick instead of trading it for a veteran prompted Lillard's trade request.

Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups is closely watching Henderson's development.

"It's starting to become so consistent with Scoot," Billups said recently. "... He's playing really well. I'm proud of Scoot."

In the loss to Oklahoma City, Portland's Deni Avdija contributed season bests of 28 points and eight assists to go with eight rebounds while Toumani Camara scored a career-high 24 points and matched his career best of five 3-pointers .

Billups was impressed with how his team performed against the NBA-leading Thunder.

"There was nothing that happened in the game that discouraged me at all," Billups said. "I felt good about our effort, I felt good about our execution."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.