Bucks make quick work of short-handed 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and grabbed 15 boards to lead the host Milwaukee Bucks to a 123-109 win over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday evening. HT Image

It marked the fourth win in a row for Milwaukee. Damian Lillard added 25 points thanks to a 16-point fourth quarter, while Khris Middleton chipped in 13 points to go along with eight assists off the bench.

Tyrese Maxey had 37 points on 14-of-28 shooting to lead Philadelphia, which was without Joel Embiid and Paul George , among others. Four other Sixers scored in double figures, including Kelly Oubre Jr., who finished with 19 points. The 76ers have dropped six straight games.

Milwaukee led 30-21 after the first quarter thanks in large part to 12 points from Antetokounmpo. However, Philadelphia responded.

A 10-0 76ers run to start the second quarter gave the visitors the lead. It took the Bucks over four minutes to make a field-goal attempt in the quarter, but they got back on track late in the frame to take a 59-50 lead into halftime.

Milwaukee was just 5-for-18 from deep before the break but shot 46.9 percent from the floor compared to 40.9 percent for Philadelphia.

After a poor start to the third quarter and a 6-2 spurt from Philadelphia that brought the 76ers' deficit down to just five, 61-56, Milwaukee would slowly pick it back up offensively and go into the fourth up 90-81.

The Bucks found their stroke from deep to start the fourth, with Lillard and Brook Lopez combining for three 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the final quarter to put Milwaukee up 101-90 with 8:57 to go.

Lillard ended up with three triples in his big fourth quarter, which allowed him to reach the 22,000-point plateau for his career. The Bucks led by as many as 16 in the final 12 minutes of action.

