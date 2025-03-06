Call on WFI fate by Monday, ministry tells HC

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday voiced concerns over a lack of a competent body within the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) that could be entrusted with the task of selecting a team to be sent to the Asian Wrestling Championship to be held from March 25 in Jordan. Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat. (PTI)

Taking note of Indian Olympic Association (IOA’s) failure to restore the mandate of the ad hoc committee to manage WFI’s affairs and continued suspension of the Sanjay Singh-led WFI by the union sports ministry, a bench of chief justice DK Upadhayay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela opined that the scenario presented an “unhappier situation” for the interest of athletes and sports.

“On account of non-restoration of the ad hoc committee and existence of suspension order as on today, there is no competent body which can be entrusted with the task of selection of a team to be sent to the international event. In so far as the interest of sports and athletes are concerned, there cannot be an unhappier situation,” the court observed in its order.

During the hearing on Thursday, the WFI represented by senior advocate Dayanan Krishnan urged the court to stay August 16 order — restoring the mandate of the ad hoc committee —asserting that the operation of the same had barred participation of the Indian wrestlers in at least six events, since the UWW only recognised the teams sent by the body affiliated to it. He further submitted that in case the wrestlers did not participate in the continental championships, they would further be barred from participating in the World Championships.

The court also suggested a way to ensure participation of the players by staying the August 16 order and allowing two players to be a part of the committee in the WFI entrusted with the task of selection of players, stressing restoration of an ad hoc committee would require recognition by the UWW. However, it did not pass such an order since the parties including the WFI and wrestlers — Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian — failed to reach a consensus on the issue.

The IOA represented by senior advocate Kirti Uppal submitted that the IOA was taking steps to restore the ad hoc committee. However, the union sports ministry represented by senior advocate Jayant Mehta submitted that the ministry was in the process of reviewing its Dec 24 order on asking IOA to constitute an ad hoc committee and would take a call by Monday evening.

Considering the contention, the court fixed March 11 (Tuesday) as the next date of hearing.