CCI Billiards: England's Hall beats national junior champ Razmi

England's Rob Hall constructed a break of 525 to record a come-from-behind 838-353 win against national junior billiards champion Rayaan Razmi of Mumbai in a Group C league match of the CCI Classic Invitation Billiards (time format) Championship.

England's Rob Hall in action during the CCI Classic Invitation Billiards Championship in Mumbai.

In another match between Mumbai cueists, V Subramaniam defeated Kanishk Jhanjharia 656-272 to join Hall in the last 16.

Results: Group A: Loukic Pathare bt Shahyan Razmi 849[77, 97, 78]-303; Group B: K Venkatesh bt Rishabh Kumar 658[104]-362; Peter Gilchrist bt K Venkatesham 606[167,102,86,71]-588[107,78]; Group C: Rob Hall bt Rayaan Razmi 838[525, 154]-353[66, 60, 59]; V Subramaniam bt Kanishk Jhanjharia 656[92, 241, 69]-272; Rayaan Razmi bt Kanishk Jhanjharia 903[204,105, 83,78]-305; Group D: Ishpreet Singh bt Sunil Jain 568[102, 78, 75]-333; Ishpreet Singh bt Dhruv Sitwala 549[123,116,82,74]-466[172,114,94,80]; Group E: Rupesh Shah bt Arun Agrawal 761[249,129,125]- 311; Devendra Joshi bt Shekhar Surve 625[140]-250; Group G: Dhvaj Haria bt Ketan Chawla 747[239, 131, 137, 78]-234; Sumer Mago bt Mahesh Jagdale 627[87]-471; Ketan Chawla bt Mahesh Jagdale 609[145,99]-444[83]; Group H: Rohan Jambusaria bt Vishal Madan 536[79,86]-404[116,80].

WCG hockey: Central, Western Railway enter final

Central Railway and Western Railway will clash in the women’s final of the 42nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament. In the semi-finals, Central Railway, riding on Yogita Bora's brace, beat Don Bosco Academy 3-0 while Western Railway got the better of Sai NCOE Mumbai 4-3.

Results (semi-finals): Men: CTC Blue 6 (Abharan Sudev 2, Devinder Walmiki 2, Tikaram T 2) beat Ave Maria SC 1 (Tushar Khandekar); Mumbai Customs Red 3 (Iktidar S 2, Joshua Vesaokar) beat UBI Boys 2 (Aamid Khan, Advaith KM); Women: Central Railway 3 (Yohita Bora 2, Preeti Dubey) beat Don Bosco Academy 0; Western Railway 4 (Anupa Barla 2, Manisha K 2) beat Sai NCOE Mumbai 3 (Shivani Sahu 2, Hema Happali).

