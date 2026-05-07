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Chess: World champ Gukesh beats title challenger Sindarov in rapid

India’s world champion is battling form concerns and the win will boost him ahead of the World Championship later this year

Updated on: May 07, 2026 12:06 am IST
By Susan Ninan
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Bengaluru: Reigning world champion D Gukesh looked away from the board with a fist pump at the end of his round five rapid game in Warsaw. Seated across from him, Javokhir Sindarov put the pieces back on the board, possibly annoyed with himself. On Wednesday, with the Black pieces, Gukesh won their much-anticipated face-off in the Grand Chess Tour Super Rapid and Blitz.

D Gukesh. (D Gukesh/X)

It was their first meeting since Sindarov qualified as the World Championship challenger with a sweeping win in the Candidates tournament last month. They will play each other in the title match later this year. With an average age of twenty, it will be the youngest World Championship.

Gukesh has been battling form concerns for a while now, and juxtaposed with Uzbek Sindarov’s spectacular Candidates showing, he was quickly labelled the underdog in their World Championship match-up. The win in Poland was Gukesh possibly saying “Hold your horses fellas”.

Both Sindarov and Gukesh arrived at the board fresh from defeats in round four. Gukesh had lost to his 2024 World Championship second, Radoslaw Wojtaszek, while Sindarov had gone down against Wesley So. Playing with the White pieces, Sindarov went for a positional sacrifice (20. Nxe4) which the engines disapproved of rightaway.

Gukesh drew his final game of the day against tournament leader Wesley So and now has two wins and six points from as many rounds.

During the course of the Candidates, Sindarov replaced Gukesh as a full-tour participant in the 2026 GCT, after the Indian decided to trim his playing commitments and opt for a lighter tournament schedule with the World Championship in mind.

In a psychological duel like the World Championship, every encounter between the two players that leads up to it is a chance for them to probe each other’s mind and get into each other’s head. Gukesh should be pleased with what he has got out of the first meeting with his challenger.

 
grand chess tour d gukesh world championship bengaluru
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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