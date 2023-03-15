Cavaliers and Hornets set for rematch: Battle of bumps, bruises, and buckets

It's game on in Charlotte as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets gear up for a rematch after a heated battle that saw the Cavaliers rally to victory on Sunday. While the Hornets are desperate to break their two-game losing streak, the Cavaliers have a lot at stake, currently sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

The players' health is the top concern for both teams, with Cavaliers guard Darius Garland bouncing back from a sore quad to score a game-high 28 points on Sunday. Teammate Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell have been ruled out of Tuesday's game due to injury, making Allen's absence a significant blow for the Cavaliers, given his average of 33 minutes per game.

The Hornets are also facing injury issues, with Kelly Oubre Jr. sitting out Sunday's game with a sore back, although his status for Tuesday's match remains unclear. Hornets' center Mark Williams has missed two games with a thumb injury, leaving the team lacking depth.

While Caris LeVert made a big impact from the bench with 15 points and four assists, Cleveland's reserves outscored Charlotte's 31-17 on Sunday. Despite their injury issues, the Hornets are still a force to be reckoned with, with guard Terry Rozier scoring at least 20 points in seven of his last eight games.

Both teams are aware of their weaknesses from Sunday's match and are hoping to make the necessary adjustments to come out on top. "Starting the game off strong, not waiting until the second half," says Garland, while Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. identifies turnovers and fouls as the primary issues that need to be addressed.

With Cleveland concluding a four-game trip on Tuesday, this game promises to be an exciting clash between two determined teams looking for a win.

