Coach Walter bemoans execution in South Africa Champions Trophy semi-final loss

South African head coach Rob Walter refused to admit his team lacked in effort during Wednesday's 50-run defeat in the Champions Trophy semi-final against New Zealand in Lahore.

South Africa were once again sunk in the knock-out stages of a major global tournament as their opponents posted an imposing 362-6 the highest-ever score in the tournament's history before the Proteas replied with 312-9 in their 50 overs.

"We could bemoan our execution a little bit, but certainly you'll never question the effort of the guys," said Walter.

Walter reckoned the 164-run second wicket stand between centurions Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson set up New Zealand.

"We sort of threw whatever we could at them but unfortunately we couldn't break that partnership which really set them up to push towards the end," he said.

Ravindra scored 108 and Williamson 102, before Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips helped New Zealand pile on 110 runs in the last ten overs.

New Zealand will now face India in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

Walter said the South African bowlers tried to stem the flow of runs.

"We certainly tried to change the pace but I think the ball wasn't really gripping at that stage in the early phases, so the ball kept sliding on.

"I mean, it was a pretty good batting wicket. I don't think you can score 360 if it's not a good batting wicket. So no, through no lack of effort, I don't think."

New Zealand then made the target even more daunting with skipper Mitchell Santner taking the key wickets of Temba Bavuma , Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen inside 30 overs.

David Miller smashed an unbeaten 67-ball 100 with four sixes and ten boundaries but it was too little, too late.

Walter admitted losing wickets regularly after a 105-run second-wicket stand between Bavuma and Van der Dussen hurt South Africa.

"We just lost a few key wickets in the middle," said Walter of South Africa's slump from 125-1 to 189-5.

Walter praised New Zealand's spinners who shared seven wickets between them.

"Blackcap spinners have bowled well for the whole competition thus far," said Walter.

"Santner is a quality operator and the ball did spin a bit more in the second innings, no doubt about that."

