Coach-trainee win javelin gold-silver at Delhi State meet

Arun Kumar was more focused on Vishwajeet Sharma’s throws than his own during the javelin competition at the Open Delhi State Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here. After every throw, Kumar would provide Sharma with technical inputs, massage his shoulders and goad him into giving his best. When it was his turn to throw the spear, Kumar nonchalantly went about his task. Yet, he ended up winning the gold medal with a throw of 71.08m.

Kumar, though, was more excited to see his trainee, Vishwajeet by his side on the podium in second position (63.18m).

For the 34-year-old javelin coach Kumar, Vishwajeet was the reason he was competing at the state meet. He wanted to provide all possible support to his trainee by standing right beside him in the heat of battle. It is a strategy he has been employing to train his wards. Kumar, who is from Delhi, switched to coaching early in his career in 2016 because of a knee injury.

“I can guide my students better when I am participating. From the outside, you can just pass on some information. If a coach is competing alongside, he can help him relax, motivate him, and correct the technical flaws,” says Kumar, who has competed at the national level.

“The javelin throw is a very technical event. I want my students to get the technical part correct in competitions and not worry about the performance. The performance will come once you polish your technique.”

Kumar felt sick on Wednesday but decided to compete nonetheless as Vishwajeet was making a comeback from a shoulder injury after nearly two years.

“It is very motivating to have your coach competing and winning medals. To share the podium was a memorable experience. He is throwing so well even now and there is a lot to learn,” admits Vishwajeet.

Another of Kumar’s trainees, Ayush Khandelwal, won a silver medal in the under-18 category on Thursday. “Sometimes the under 20 and men’s competition are clubbed together and I have competed even then,” says Kumar, who coaches 18 throwers.

For five months in a year, Kumar takes his throwers to Dharamsala for training where he arranges for their accommodation. One of them, Shubham Yadav, will compete at the U-23 National Championships in Bilaspur from Saturday.

“I have students in all age groups, from under 16 onwards. We train at the synthetic track in Dharamshala in summertime. The facilities are good. We go in June. Training in cooler climes helps in fast recovery and when we come down from the hills for competition, the body opens up,” says Kumar.

While Kumar gets many requests from parents and throwers, he cannot afford too many students. “After Neeraj Chopra's gold at Tokyo, I get many inquiries but we tell them about the expenses to train in Dharamsala. Neeraj’s Olympic gold has given a big boost to the sport. Now, nobody asks what this sport is.”

