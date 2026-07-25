Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 3, India schedule: Full list of events and timings

The Indian contingent will have representation across six sports on Saturday, July 25, as athletes will compete in lawn bowls, boxing, swimming, artistic gymnastics and 3x3 wheelchair basketball at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The day's action will see swimmers Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra competing in the men's 400m freestyle heats. Both swimmers will be aiming to secure places in the final, scheduled for 11:37 PM, if they qualify.

Here's the full India schedule for the third day of Commonwealth Games 2026 (@narendramodi X)

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India's lone boxer on Saturday will be Sachin, who takes on Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh in the men's 60kg Round of 32 at 4 PM. A victory would see the Indian progress to the next stage of the competition. The Indian women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team, comprising Minakshi, Reena, Laxmi and Ritu, will face Wales in a Pool B group-stage encounter as they look to make a strong start to their campaign.

Also Read: Judoka Tulika Mann to miss Commonwealth Games 2026 after being suspended by NADA

The day's schedule will conclude with the women's artistic gymnastics team final. India's quartet of Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protishta Samanta and Eshitaa Rewale will compete in the team final, which also serves as the qualification round for the individual events.

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{{^usCountry}} The Commonwealth Games got underway on July 23, and Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain served as the country's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony. In the para powerlifting event, Jaspreet Kaur and Ashok missed out on medals despite putting in encouraging and impressive performances on Friday. However, Jhandu Kumar put India on the map in the 2026 CWG as he won a bronze medal, in the men's heavyweight category. Earlier, pugilist Lovlina Borgohain assured India of at least a bronze medal before even throwing a punch. Here's India's schedule for Saturday, July 25, in the Commonwealth Games: Lawn Bowls {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Commonwealth Games got underway on July 23, and Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain served as the country's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony. In the para powerlifting event, Jaspreet Kaur and Ashok missed out on medals despite putting in encouraging and impressive performances on Friday. However, Jhandu Kumar put India on the map in the 2026 CWG as he won a bronze medal, in the men's heavyweight category. Earlier, pugilist Lovlina Borgohain assured India of at least a bronze medal before even throwing a punch. Here's India's schedule for Saturday, July 25, in the Commonwealth Games: Lawn Bowls {{/usCountry}}

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Women's Pairs - Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki vs Tonga's Paris Baker and Milika Nathan - Sectional play - 3:50 PM

Men's singles - Putul Sonowal vs Malaysia's Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple - Sectional play - 7:30 PM

Boxing

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Men's 60kg - Sachin vs Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh - Round of 32 - 4 PM

3X3 Wheelchair Basketball

Wheelchair Women Team - Minakshi, Reena, Laxmi, Ritu vs Wales - Group Play Stage Pool B - 4:35 PM

Swimming

Men's 400m freestyle - Dhakshan Shashikumar (Heat 3) - 4:19 PM

Men's 400m freestyle - Aryan Nehra (Heat 4) - 4:19 PM

Men's 400m freestyle - Dhakshan Shashikumar (Final) - if qualified - 11:37 PM

Men's 400m freestyle - Aryan Nehra (Final) - if qualified - 11:37 PM

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's team final - Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protishta Samanta, Eshitaa Rewale - Team Final and individual qualification - 8:15 PM