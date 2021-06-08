Continuous improvement in condition of Covid-afflicted Milkha Singh: PGIMER

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh's battle with COVID-19 at PGIMER's Intensive Care Unit completed its sixth day on Tuesday amid "continuous improvement" in his condition.

The 91-year-old tested positive for the virus late last month.

"...there is continuous improvement in the condition of sprint icon Shri Milkha Singh Ji, who has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the NHE Block of PGIMER since June 3 and getting treated for COVID-19," PGIMER official spokesperson, Prof Ashok Kumar, said.

A PGIMER statement further said that Milkha is under the observation of a medical team comprising senior doctors of the institute.

Milkha's wife Nirmal Kaur is also undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a separate hospital in Mohali. The 82-year-old Nirmal, who is a former national volleyball captain, is admitted at the Fortis Hospital.

"Milkha Ji continues to improve and his condition is stable. Mrs Nirmal Milkha Ji is stable and continues to battle hard," read a statement issued by the Milkha family.

"We are grateful for your prayers and good wishes," the family said.

The two are suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped in home quarantine. He was previously admitted to Fortis hospital.

