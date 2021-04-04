COVID vaccine: Archers, rowers get jabs through Army; other Olympic-bound athletes await

Even as India’s Olympic-bound athletes continue to wait for Covid-19 vaccination, the archers and rowers, who are having their national camps in Army facilities in Pune, have received their doses.

The Tokyo-bound archers, who are at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, received their first jab in March and will get their second dose next week, before they leave for the World Cup in Guatemala City from April 19.

The rowing team, camping at Army Rowing Node in Pune, completed their vaccination process on Saturday. It includes five men rowers who will participate in Asian and Oceania Continental Olympic Qualification Regatta to be held in Tokyo from May 5 to 7. However, four girls, who are part of the team and training in Bhopal, have not received vaccination.

“The rowers who were at the camp in Pune have received both their shots as part of the Army's vaccination drive. Almost all of them received their second shot on Saturday. Some of them will soon receive the second shot. The coaches have also been given the vaccine,” informed a coach.

All the archers, including those who will be competing in qualifying events, have been vaccinated.

“All our archers currently stationed in the camp at the Army Sports Institute (Pune) have got the first dose of vaccine and will get their second dose soon. The Army is taking care of their vaccination inside the ASI premises,” said Pramod Chandurkar, secretary-general of the Archery Association of India.

“The support staff which has been recently attached full time will also get their vaccination done before the team leaves for the World Cup in Guatemala,” he added.

It will be a huge relief for the eight-member Indian archery team comprising four men and four women who will participate in the first World Cup25. The contingent will have four support staff, including two masseurs, one physio, one psychologist and one “team leader”. The archers will then head to Shanghai for the second World Cup from May 17-23, before going to Paris for the third World Cup from June 18-27. Post the three qualifying events, the association is planning an acclimatization camp for the archers in Japan before the Olympics.

So far four archers -- the men’s team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav -- and Deepika Kumari have qualified for Tokyo Olympics. All have got their first shots.

However, majority of India’s Tokyo-bound athletes (84 athletes have qualified so far) and those who have qualification tournaments to compete are waiting to be inoculated. The Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) are awaiting a go ahead from the Health Ministry to start the process. The recent scare in NIS Patiala and Bengaluru, where 30 athletes and support staff have returned positive during precautionary testing this week have added to the worry of IOA and National Sports Federations (NSF).

“The Olympics-bound athletes should be vaccinated as soon as possible. They are going out for competition and training and vaccines will be a big safety net,” said an NSF official.

The IOA has also written to the Health Ministry on the issue. “We are waiting for government approval. We also need approval from WADA which has been sought,” said IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta. “We are also in talks with All India Institute of Medical Sciences, but we can move forward only after we get clearance from the government,” he added.

The International Olympic Committee has (IOC) made it clear that, while it supports the vaccination of athletes and NOCs, it will not be mandatory for them to be vaccinated in order to participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The IOC has also underlined that any vaccination programme must be conducted in full respect of national vaccination priorities.