CWG 2026 gold medallist Jaismine Lamboria to lead India as flag-bearer at Glasgow closing ceremony

Boxing champion Jaismine Lamboria's dream Commonwealth Games campaign will end with one final honour. After winning gold in Glasgow, the Indian pugilist has been named the country's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony, capping a memorable fortnight that established her as one of India's standout performers at the Games.

India's Jaismine Lamboria clinches a gold medal after winning against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh during the Women's 57kg boxing final (PTI)

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The 24-year-old boxer clinched the women's 57kg title, upgrading the bronze she won at Birmingham 2022. She defeated defending champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland 5-0 by unanimous decision in a dominant final. Her triumph formed part of India's historic boxing campaign, which yielded seven gold and three silver medals—the best-ever performance by any nation in boxing at a single Commonwealth Games.

The boxer from Bhiwani, Haryana, dedicated the victory to the country after the final.

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"I am feeling very good. I dedicate this medal to the entire nation, my coaches and my family," she said.

One of the most consistent Indian boxers in recent times, Jaismine won the world championships last year in Liverpool before adding a silver at the Asian Championships earlier this year.

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{{^usCountry}} The closing ceremony will also mark a significant milestone for India beyond the medal tally. With Ahmedabad set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Games flag will officially be handed over to the next host nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The closing ceremony will also mark a significant milestone for India beyond the medal tally. With Ahmedabad set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Games flag will officially be handed over to the next host nation. {{/usCountry}}

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The handover segment, spread across three acts, is expected to showcase India's vibrant culture and its shared values with the Commonwealth family, offering the world a glimpse of what awaits when the Games arrive on Indian soil in 2030.