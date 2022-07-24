CWG-bound Neeraj Chopra reveals injury scare after history-scripting 88.13m throw in World Championships final

Neeraj Chopra scripted a sensational piece of record on Sunday as he claimed a historic silver in the men's javelin event of the World Athletic Championships in Oregon. With the silver, Chopra, became the second Indian athlete to claim a medal at the Worlds after the legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George's Paris feat in 2003. However, the 24-year-old revealed after the "challenging" final that he had to overcome an injury scare on his thigh to claim the silver.

Chopra was still standing fourth in the final after three rounds of throw. He had opened the proceedings with a foul throw before registering 82.39m and 86.37m in his next two attempts. But eventually bounced back to medal contention with a massive throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt, which he held on to till the end.

Speaking to the media after the big win, Chopra revealed that he had felt some tightness on his thigh after the fourth throw which resulted in foul throws in his last two attempts.

"I thought even the fourth throw could have gone farther. After that, I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in next two. I had strapping (on thigh). I will know the status tomorrow morning because my body is still warm after the event. I hope there should not be any issue for the upcoming events, Commonwealth Games," he said.

Chopra will next feature in the CWG 2022 which will begin from July 28 onwards. Chopra is the defending champion having won the elusive gold back in 2018 but will be up against Anderson Peters, who bagged the gold medal on Friday at Worlds.

"Peters is doing well, he has thrown more than 90m quite a few times this year. It is good for the sport. I am happy with the rivalry. I have beaten him also. It is a healthy competition and a challenge for me. I have to improve myself.

"Every day is new and different. The way we may want to perform, it may not happen exactly that way. It depends on the day. I don't need to make any changes, I have my technique and I need to improve upon what I am doing."

