D Gukesh makes honest admission about poor form ahead of World Championship title defence

2024 saw D Gukesh become the youngest-ever world champion, achieving what most chess players dream of. In 2024, he became the youngest-ever winner of the Candidates tournament. He defeated Ding Liren to become the youngest world chess champion in history, breaking Garry Kasparov's long-standing record. D Gukesh will take on Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov at the upcoming World C'ships this year. (HT_PRINT)

But since becoming the world champion, life hasn't been straightforward for Gukesh. Since becoming the world champion in 2024, Gukesh has found himself dealing with higher expectations. Every opponent is more motivated to defeat him, and his results are analysed more closely than before.

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His performances at the FIDE Grand Swiss and the World Cup last year did not match his standards. In 2025, he defeated Magnus Carlsen, but he hasn't been able to build on that win. This year, he has been in disastrous form.

Still, he remains determined to learn from every outing. Speaking to the Indian Express after the conclusion of Norway Chess, he said, "It is a challenge to switch on and switch off. I think that's one of the qualities that people who are consistent and have sustainable and long careers have. They are able to switch on and switch off when they need to. I still have to develop that quality, but overall I think it was a very nice experience on the rest day."

He will take on Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov at the upcoming World C'ships this year. Sindarov earned the right to challenge for the crown after winning the 2026 Candidates tournament in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, during Norway Chess, he said, "Most of it (critical comments made by former greats) I don't see, but there are some that I have heard and I think it's fair."

"I have not been performing well in the last one-and-a-half year and I think I would say that my performances have been way below expectations. They (critics) have the right to say what they feel and I have the right to do my best," he added.