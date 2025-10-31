Dabang Delhi, Puneri Paltan to clash for PKL season-12 title

Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan, the two standout performers of the season, will clash in the grand finale of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium here on Friday Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan, the two standout performers of the season, will clash in the grand finale

The journey to the final has been strikingly similar for both teams, who finished in the top two on the points table.

Dabang Delhi, the season 8 champions, edged past Puneri Paltan in a dramatic 6-4 tiebreaker in Qualifier 1 after the scores were locked 34–34 in regulation time.

Led by captain Ashu Malik and coached by former Dabang Delhi skipper Joginder Narwal, the side has shown remarkable grit in crunch moments, an attribute that’s been their hallmark through the season.

Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, bounced back in style, winning their Qualifier 2 clash against Telugu Titans to seal their third final appearance in four seasons.

Under Aslam Inamdar's leadership and Ajay Thakur's coaching prowess, the Paltan have set the benchmark this season, finishing atop the league table and boasting one of the most balanced squads in this season.

Their ability to rotate raiders and maintain defensive shape has made them a nightmare for opposition teams.

They’ve faced off thrice this season – and all three duels went into the tie-breaker. Each has tested the other’s limits, with Dabang Delhi relying on Ashu Malik’s explosive raids and the Paltan thriving on their corners’ composure and synchronised tackles.

For Dabang Delhi, the stakes couldn’t be higher. With the final being played on home turf, they’ll look to draw energy from the crowd and lean on their experienced campaigners such as Fazel Atrachali, Saurabh Nandal, and Ashu Malik.

Their defensive unit has grown in confidence with every match, while their ability to close out tight games has set them apart in knockout situations.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will aim to correct last season’s heartbreak. They’ve been the most consistent unit in PKL 12 – combining youth, depth, and discipline.

Their raiding department, led by the young and fearless Aditya Shinde alongside Aslam Inamdar, has complemented a rock-solid defence that thrives on teamwork rather than individual brilliance.