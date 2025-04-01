Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

De La Cruz's 4 hits, career-high 7 RBIs lead Reds to 14-3 rout of Rangers

AP |
Apr 01, 2025 07:01 AM IST

De La Cruz's 4 hits, career-high 7 RBIs lead Reds to 14-3 rout of Rangers

CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz had a single, double and two home runs for a career-high seven RBIs, Brady Singer pitched seven scoreless innings in his Cincinnati debut, and the Reds routed the Texas Rangers 14-3 on Monday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Singer, who was acquired in November from the Kansas City Royals, became the first Reds pitcher with seven-plus scoreless innings in a debut since Tom Seaver on June 18, 1977, against Montreal. The 28-year-old right-hander struck out eight, walked two and allowed one hit.

De La Cruz hit a three-run home run to center for a 6-0 lead in the second inning. It was his first homer of the season. He added a two-run shot in the seventh.

The Reds batted around in the sixth to double their lead to 12-0. The 14 runs were Cincinnati’s most since a 19-2 victory over St. Louis on Sept. 29, 2023.

Rookie Kumar Rocke allowed six earned runs in three innings for Texas . Jake Burger hit his first home run for the Rangers in the ninth.

Cincinnati first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand was hit by a pitch on the wrist in the sixth. He stayed in the dugout for the seventh. Key moment

Matt McLain, who missed the 2024 season with a shoulder injury, hit his third home run of the season to give Cincinnati a 2-0 lead in the first. Gavin Lux added an RBI double for the Reds’ fourth straight hit to start the game and a 3-0 lead. Key stat

Cincinnati entered as one of two teams without a steal attempt this season before De La Cruz's broke the streak in the first inning. Up next

The series resumes Tuesday when the Reds send right-hander Carson Spiers against RHP Nathan Eovaldi , who is coming off his second opening-day start in a row for Texas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / De La Cruz's 4 hits, career-high 7 RBIs lead Reds to 14-3 rout of Rangers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On