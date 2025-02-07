Deepika digs deep into her mental reserves

New Delhi: Deepika Kumari is eager to return to the drawing board for the Olympic cycle. An Olympic medal has eluded her but despite repeated setbacks, India’s most decorated archer has not given up on her ambition. Deepika Kumari celebrates her recurve gold at National Games. (HT)

Two months after yet another unsuccessful Olympics campaign in Paris -- where she bowed out in the quarter-finals of individual round -- Deepika was taking aim at the World Cup Final in Tlaxcala, Mexico, and won a silver medal. Then, she reclaimed the recurve national title in December, beating Paris teammate Ankita Bhakat. On Thursday, she won the National Games gold in Dehradun, overcoming a strong challenge from the upcoming talent, Bihar’s Anshika Kumari 6-4.

In every competition -- big or small -- Deepika says she is digging deep into her mental reserves and trying to identify the flaws.

“My first priority is to work on my mental strength, starting with these smaller competitions. Like sometimes even in a smaller competition I get nervous, and lose control (of process). So, how to control my emotions in such situations, what to think in such situations? I am unable to repeat these things in matches. So, I have to find a way to overcome such phases,” she says.

With a new coach in former international Rahul Banerjee, Deepika says she is also working on her technique.

“I have to work on technical areas. I have made some changes as well. It doesn’t matter whether I win or lose here, I am looking to improve my game towards the next Olympics.”

“I never give up that’s why I still feel I can win an Olympics medal. I didn’t take a break after Paris Olympics. I was back on the ground, preparing for the World Cup Final, so that hunger to win an Olympic medal is still there.”

The memory of last two Olympics cycles is somewhat blurry for Deepika. She became a mother in 2022 which also meant she was out of the team for a long time. But she fought her way back, helping India to secure a women’s team quota in Paris through rankings. The Paris Games was 30-year-old Deepika’s fourth Olympics appearance, having made her debut in London 2012 Olympics as a gifted teenager.

“Actually, the last Olympic cycle went in a flash. After Tokyo, I was dealing with pregnancy. After my daughter was born, I returned to archery. For two years I was completely out of the team. When I came back there was not much time left for the Paris Olympics. We had to win the Paris Olympics quota and also perform – it’s like things were happening one after another. I was in a fast-forward mode, and I had a lot of expectations from myself.”

Her daughter is now two and Deepika admits struggling with “mom’s guilt” when she is travelling for competitions. But that’s the sacrifice she is prepared to make.

“It’s very difficult to manage. I have to leave my child with in-laws. There are many moments which I am missing, and it will never come back. I understand that,” Deepika pauses, and adds, “to achieve something you have to sacrifice. When I am at home, I try to spend as much time as possible with my daughter.”

Her biggest strength in her career is husband Atanu Das; the archer duo keeps driving each other. “We share every small thing but it’s not like we keep talking about archery all the time because then it affects personal life. As far as possible, we try to leave archery on the ground and if there is anything we have a point about each other’s game, we do that, or else we leave it to the coach.”