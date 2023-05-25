Delhi court seeks status report on complaint against protesting wrestlers

A Delhi court on Thursday sought Action Taken Report (ATR) from Delhi Police while agreeing to hear the criminal complaint filed seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik for allegedly spreading hate speech.

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Advocate AP Singh, appearing for the complainant, submitted before the court that hate speeches are being made at Jantar Mantar against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

He also pointed out that two complaints had been filed at Sansad Marg Police Station on May 4 and May 12 but no action was taken by the Delhi Police.

After hearing the submissions, Metropolitan magistrate Anamika sought ATR from the Delhi Police and has listed the matter for further hearing on June 9.

The complainant, Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya, had filed a criminal complaint before the court on Wednesday, seeking registration of FIR and high-level investigation to be conducted in the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the complaint, he had alleged that the allegations made against Singh are wrong and practically unfeasible and it is hard to believe that the wrestlers were harassed by a 66-year-old man.

The complaint had also pointed out that slogans raised against PM Modi constitutes hate speech.

Another criminal complaint, filed by the victim wrestlers, is currently pending before a city court seeking court-monitored probe regarding the FIR filed by Delhi Police against Singh.

Punia, Malik and Phogat, along with several other wrestlers, have been sitting at Jantar Mantar since April 23, seeking appropriate action to be taken against Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON