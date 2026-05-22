Delhi HC pulls up WFI over decision to declare Vinesh ‘ineligible’

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over its Asian Games selection criteria, which limited eligibility to wrestlers who secured medals in 2025, excluding past performances, that effectively rendered wrestler Vinesh Phogat ineligible, as well as its subsequent decision to bar her from participating in domestic events till June 26.

Vinesh Phogat. (ANI)

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Earlier this year, the WFI framed its Asian Games selection policy. On May 6, it issued a circular restricting eligibility for the selection trials to medal winners of the 2025 Senior National Wrestling Championship, 2026 Senior Federation Cup, 2026 Under-20 National Wrestling Championship and Under-23 National Wrestling Championship, provided these events were held before the trials.

The circular also clarified that past performances would not be considered, effectively rendering Phogat ineligible, as the qualification window substantially overlapped with her sabbatical, return-to-training phase, pregnancy-related break and post-partum recovery period.

On May 9, the WFI further issued a notice barring Phogat from participating in domestic competitions till June 26, alleging indiscipline and violations related to anti-doping regulations, weight-related disqualification at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and failure to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under United World Wrestling anti-doping rules.

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{{^usCountry}} Phogat subsequently moved the High Court through senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao along with advocate Ritwik Prakash, challenging the selection policy and the notice, on the ground that earlier WFI regulations governing selection for major international events, including the Asian Games, expressly preserved discretionary consideration in favour of iconic wrestlers such as Olympic and world championship medalists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Phogat subsequently moved the High Court through senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao along with advocate Ritwik Prakash, challenging the selection policy and the notice, on the ground that earlier WFI regulations governing selection for major international events, including the Asian Games, expressly preserved discretionary consideration in favour of iconic wrestlers such as Olympic and world championship medalists. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, a single judge on May 18 declined to allow her to participate in the trials scheduled for May 30 and 31, prompting her to appeal before a division bench. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, a single judge on May 18 declined to allow her to participate in the trials scheduled for May 30 and 31, prompting her to appeal before a division bench. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said that it would pass orders on Phogat’s petition for being permitted to participate in the trials it observed that the WFI’s revised February and May 6 selection criteria marked “an absolute retrograde step” from its earlier policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said that it would pass orders on Phogat’s petition for being permitted to participate in the trials it observed that the WFI’s revised February and May 6 selection criteria marked “an absolute retrograde step” from its earlier policy. {{/usCountry}}

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“She became a mother only in July 2025. We’re on the possible explanations that are available, and she became a mother and motherhood in the country, is celebrated, and it is not looked upon like this. Everything is clear. Please do not act out of vengeance. Why the departure? Earlier till 2024 in addition you say anyone of repute will be included or participation in the selection process and it is merely a selection. That circular has a departure. Why?” The bench said.

It added, “The medals in one year—that was an opportunity which she never had because of motherhood. What is so wrong? This is absolutely a retrograde step. She is a wrestler of international repute, you cannot deny that. Why can’t it be presumed that you changed it only because of her? This is absolutely shocking. You have to understand the situation in which the appellant has been for the last one year. Whatever maybe the dispute, that apart why because of all that... sports should suffer?”

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This was after WFI’s lawyer Hemant Phalper defended the federation’s selection policy and submitted that Phogat could be asked to file a representation before the WFI seeking permission to participate in the trials despite being ineligible. He argued that it was Phogat’s decision to retire, and not her motherhood, that had effectively rendered her ineligible, adding that 96 wrestlers had already been shortlisted for the trials.

However, the Centre’s lawyer said that the decision to permit Phogat to participate in the trials was the WFI’s decision and if the WFI allowed her to participate, it would ensure transparency during the trials by appointing an independent observer from the Sports Authority of India and by airing the trials.

During the hearing, the court also criticised the WFI for declaring Phogat ineligible. The bench questioned why the federation chose to take action nearly two years later, in 2026, and also raised concerns over the failure of sports managers and officials to ensure that the wrestler remained within the stipulated weight category.

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“What have you said in the show cause notice? That should not stand even for a minute. This mishap happened in the Olympics with the lady in the finals, and you have written it was a national shame. In the finals, she was disqualified, and was it a national shame? How did the people of this country treat it? That’s how you are serving the cause of wrestling? Why the cause of action now in 2026? You remember what all happened when she was disqualified for being overweight by 100g? Can she be held responsible for being overweight? What were the sports managers doing? Coach and all that. She missed the Olympic bronze, and you must understand the pain of an athlete,” it said to WFI’s lawyer.

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It added, “She’s being denounced for being a mother, you should celebrate it. After coming out of maternity she is again there and she is being denied saying that you shamed the country. What about the responsibility of the coach? The management. Was that the mood at that time?”

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