Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DP World India Championship to debut at DGC

ByShantanu Srivastava
Apr 24, 2025 05:02 AM IST

The $4 million tournament will be played from Oct 16-19 with several top European Tour stars expected to show up

New Delhi: The iconic Delhi Golf Club (DGC) will host DP World Tour’s latest offering later this year with a record prize purse of $4 million, making DP World India Championship the most expensive golf tournament ever played in India. HT reported the development in January along with the likelihood of five-time Major winner Rory McIlroy making his India debut in the said competition. That possibility hasn’t been ruled out yet.

Rory McIlroy is among the leading golfers who are expected to light up DP World India Championship. (Getty Images via AFP)
Rory McIlroy is among the leading golfers who are expected to light up DP World India Championship. (Getty Images via AFP)

“DP World Tour is in touch with many top players, including Rory, and we are hopeful that he will turn up,” a senior DGC member told HT.

The competition, to be played from October 16-19 on the Gary Player-designed course, is co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). It will be eighth of the nine events on the Back 9 phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

The tournament also marks the Tour’s return to DGC for the first time since 2016 and ends club’s two-year wait for an international event. Post its facelift by Gary Player in 2019, the club hosted the first two editions of DGC Open (2022 and 2023) but the Asian Tour co-sanctioned tournament has since failed to return.

The club signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DP World Tour in January when the latter’s Chief Tournament Business Officer Ben Cowen flew down to Delhi. Along with McIlroy, who won the 2025 Masters in a playoff with Justin Rose, Hero Indian Open winners Eugenio Chacarra (2025) and Keita Nakajima (2024) are expected to tee off at the European Tour competition.

The DP World India Championship will be the third high-profile men’s golf event in India this year, followed by the maiden Asian Tour and LIV Golf-funded $2 million International Series and DP World Tour’s Hero Indian Open last month that offered a purse of $2.25 million.

“We are delighted to extend our commitment to golf in India by establishing the new DP World India Championship and we look forward to building on our shared vision to grow the game in the country. Our thanks also go to Delhi Golf Club for giving us the opportunity to return to such an iconic venue this October.” Cowen said.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / DP World India Championship to debut at DGC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On