Draft Sports Bill: Step towards reforming sports administration

New Delhi: In a significant move that could reshape the future of Indian sports, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has introduced the Draft National Sports Governance Bill, 2024, for public consultation. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi during the stakeholders consultation meeting on Draft National Sports Governance Bill. (SAI)

The Government of India established the Department of Sports in 1982 to manage and promote sports, coinciding with the IX Asian Games in New Delhi. It later became part of the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 1985, and in 2000 it emerged as the separate Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, 53 years after our independence.

Over the years, the ministry has developed National Sports Policies to advance sports, with the first policy launched in 1984, aiming to elevate sports standards. The policy was revised in 2001 to focus on broader participation and achieving international excellence.

A Draft National Sports Policy, 2024, has been introduced, emphasising India’s pursuit of excellence on the global stage. To promote good governance within National Sports Federations (NSFs), the ministry issued comprehensive guidelines in 1975, 1988, 1997, and 2001, which were later consolidated into the National Sports Development Code, 2011, popularly known as “Sports Code”. This Code remains in effect after its validity was upheld by the Hon’ble Delhi High Court in W.P. No 2310/2012.

In 2013, the ministry introduced the Draft National Sports Development Bill to codify sports governance but the attempt was unsuccessful. Judicial interventions in the governance of sports federations have highlighted the need for clear governance standards, which the current Bill aims to address by promoting modern, flexible, and empowered sports administration during ‘Amrit Kaal.’

Key Provisions of Draft National Sports Governance Bill, 2024

The 2013 Bill focused on overall sports development, while the 2024 Bill emphasises building institutional capacity and governance standards for NSFs in alignment with the Olympic and Paralympic Charters. It also clarifies that in case of interpretation conflicts, the rules of the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees will prevail.

The Bill proposes the establishment of a Sports Regulatory Board of India to oversee and regulate National Sports Federations (NSFs). The Board will ensure compliance with governance standards, protect athlete welfare, and handle recognition and enforcement, shifting these duties from the ministry to an independent body for more streamlined and transparent regulation.

The Bill mandates National Sports Federations (NSFs) to implement a Safe Sport Policy, aligned with the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013, to safeguard athletes. It also requires NSFs to establish an internal grievance mechanism for athletes and coaches. Strengthened internal governance will enhance transparency, accountability, and reduce disputes within federations.

A key provision of the Bill is the creation of an Appellate Sports Tribunal to expedite sports-related disputes. This reform addresses the judiciary’s challenges in handling complex sports governance issues, streamlining resolution processes at the domestic and international level. The dedicated tribunal reflects the government’s commitment to fairer, more transparent governance within National Sports Federations (NSFs).

The Bill mandates that at least 30 percent of the Executive Committee members be women and at least 10 percent of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit, ensuring fairer representation. It also requires each NSF to form an Athletes Commission of active athletes to represent their interests in the federation’s management.

The Bill frees up the governance space by allowing any Indian citizen over the age of 25 to contest elections for the Executive Committee opening opportunities for a new generation of professionals to improve NSF governance. It also promotes grassroots democracy by encouraging wider participation in sports federation decision-making.

The Bill allows individuals who have served two consecutive terms as President, Secretary General, or Treasurer to serve again after a four-year cooling period. This ensures continuity, leveraging their international connections and experience, and supports India’s goal of becoming a global leader in sports.

With Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi already announcing India’s ambition to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, this Bill marks a crucial step toward that goal. It aims to

elevate the governance standards of NSFs, aligning them with international best practices. As the consultation process continues, it is crucial for all

stakeholders—athletes, administrators, and the public—to actively participate and ensure the Bill addresses the needs of India’s sporting community.

(Sujata Chaturvedi is Secretary, Department of Sports, Government of India; and Aatman Shah is a public policy professional. The views expressed are personal.)