Durant shines in Suns debut with 23 points, helps secure victory over Hornets

others
Published on Mar 02, 2023 06:12 PM IST

Kevin Durant scored 23 points as he made his debut for the Phoenix Suns in a 105-91 win at the Charlotte Hornets

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts in the fourth quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.(Getty Images via AFP)
Edited by Paurush Omar

Kevin Durant's long-awaited debut for the Phoenix Suns did not disappoint as he scored 23 points to lead his new team to a 105-91 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Durant, who joined the Suns from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade just three weeks ago, had been recovering from a sprained knee ligament but played restricted minutes to continue his journey towards full fitness.

Durant's performance was complemented by an impressive 37-point display from his new teammate, Devin Booker. Despite Charlotte's best efforts to close the gap in the second half, Durant helped the Suns pull away and secure a much-needed victory.

With Phoenix currently sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference, Durant's addition to the roster could prove to be a game-changer as the team looks to climb the standings and make a run for the playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives against Orlando Magic's Bol Bol during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP)
Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominant form with a 139-117 win over the Orlando Magic, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 31 points. The win keeps the Bucks at the top of the conference, just ahead of the Boston Celtics, who secured a hard-fought 117-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers thanks to a stellar 41-point performance from Jayson Tatum.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks extended their winning streak to seven games with a convincing 142-118 win over local rivals Brooklyn, while the Los Angeles Lakers, missing the injured LeBron James, managed to overcome the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-117.

