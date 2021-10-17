Dutch Open 2021: Defending champ Lakshya Sen loses in men's singles final

India's Lakshya Sen, the defending champion and top seed, lost to Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles final of the Dutch Open 2021 here at the Topsportcentrum in Almere, on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The world No. 25 Lakshya Sen went down to the 41st-ranked Singaporean 21-12, 21-16 in the final match which went on for just 36 minutes.

In the earlier rounds, Lakshya Sen had defeated Canada's Xiaodong Sheng, Portugal's Bernardo Atilano, Singapore's Jia Heng Teh and Belgium's Julien Carraggi, as per Olympics.com.

The 20-year-old Lakshya Sen had won the men's singles crown in the 2019 edition of the Dutch Open and was the top seed this year. The Dutch Open 2020 badminton event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with Lakshya Sen, 29 Indians competed in the five-day tournament that began on Wednesday.