Eric Montross, former NBA center and UNC champion begins cancer treatment at 51

Former NBA center and University of North Carolina (UNC) standout, Eric Montross, has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a statement released by his family. Montross, who is 51 years old, will begin treatments at UNC Lineberger Cancer Center in North Carolina. The news has shocked and saddened the basketball community, with many expressing their support and well-wishes for the Montross family.

Montross is a basketball legend in Indiana, where he won a state high school basketball championship with Lawrence North. He went on to become an NCAA champion at UNC and played in the NBA for eight years, after being picked ninth overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1994 NBA Draft. He retired in 2002, having played for the Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors.

Despite the challenges ahead, the Montross family is optimistic about Eric's recovery. In their statement, they expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support they've received from the community. They also acknowledged their experience in the fight against children's cancer and the incredible advancements in oncology treatments.

Montross currently works as a radio analyst for UNC games and in the school's athletic fundraising office. His diagnosis has come as a shock to many of his fans and colleagues, who are sending their love and well-wishes during this difficult time.

Eric Montross is a beloved figure in the world of basketball, and his diagnosis has deeply affected the basketball community.

