Erling Haaland makes bold move into chess, becomes key investor in Norway Chess and Total Chess World Championship Tour

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has entered the world of chess, becoming a strategic investor in Norway Chess and its newly launched Total Chess World Championship Tour. The tour has already been approved by FIDE for a minimum of 16 years.

Along with Norwegian businessman Morten Borge, Haaland has founded Chess Mates, which will become a significant owner of Norway Chess.

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In a press release, Haaland said, "Chess is an incredible game. It sharpens your mind, and there are clear similarities to football. You have to think quickly, trust your instincts, and think several moves ahead. Strategy and planning are everything."

"I'm investing in Norway Chess because I believe the new Total Chess World Championship Tour can turn chess into an even bigger sport for spectators around the world. The team behind Norway Chess has already done an impressive job growing the event, and joining the project was too exciting to pass up."

Meanwhile, Kjell Madland, CEO of Norway Chess, hailed Haaland's decision. “We expect the new championship to become one of the most prestigious events in the global chess calendar. The fact that Erling is joining us as an investor says a great deal about the commercial potential of this tour. Erling has an enormous global following and is truly world-class when it comes to creating magical sporting moments. I am absolutely certain he will bring tremendous value to Total Chess, help generate increased interest in the fascinating world of chess, and attract new audiences. He has already contributed with several great ideas. With Erling on board, we are now entering the final phase of finding host cities for the first tour,” he said.

The tour will consist of four tournaments each year, hosted in four different cities, and will award a combined world champion across its three formats (fast classic, rapid and blitz). A pilot tournament is set to begin this year, followed by a full season in 2027.