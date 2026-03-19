Arsene Wenger-launched AIFF-FIFA academy barred from U18 league after age fraud findings

The AIFF-FIFA talent academy, launched by Arsene Wenger, has been disqualified from participating in the U18 Elite Youth League. The decision was passed by a four-member AIFF disciplinary committee, after the academy was found guilty of age manipulation of players.

According to a News9live report, disciplinary committee chairperson Vineet Saran wrote in the judgment, "Accordingly it is directed that henceforth Respondent, AIFF Academy Odisha, would not be permitted and is hereby restrained from fielding any players who fall outside the prescribed age category in accordance with Article 9.1(a) of the Regulations for the remainder of the season."

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Minerva Punjab Academy lodged a complaint, accusing the federation's academy in Bhubaneswar of age manipulation.

The AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy were accused of fielding more than five players, who failed the U16 TW3 test (bone density test).

According to the report, a person close to the development said, "AIFF fielded under-age not over-age players."

Another person said, "Last year we sought an exemption from AIFF’s executive committee, since we wanted to make them play in a higher age group for players to test themselves against improved competition."

"But due to far more important matters, it couldn’t be tabled in the executive committee, which was a mistake, in hindsight. Since it is a matter of national interest, we wanted to let the players compete against better competition. This is not cheating."

According to a circular sent to participating clubs on September 2025, if a player's age is higher than 16.2 in the T23 test, then the player would be ineligible to participate in the U16 category. Also, no more than five players who have failed the U16 T23 test may be included in a team's U18 roster.