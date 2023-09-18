Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown missing from Chicago suburb, his mom found dead in apparent murder

Former NFL playerSergio Brown, 35, is missing, while his 73-year-old mother Myrtle Brown was found dead in a suspected homicide. Maywood police confirmed that both Sergio and his mother were reported missing by family on Saturday, September 16. Following a manhunt, Myrtle was found dead near a creek behind her home, according to WGN-TV.

Former NFL player Sergio Brown, 35, is missing, while his 73-year-old mother Myrtle Brown was found dead in a suspected homicide (Nick Brown/Facebook)

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Myrtle’s death a homicide. She is said to have died from"multiple injuries due to assault,” according to NBC News.

Sheila Simmons, Myrtle’s sister, said she spoke to the deceased woman on Thursday, September 14. “We’re going to find out what happened because it’s not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages. People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her,” Sheila told WGN-TV. “Now, I got the call this morning saying that she’s missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead.”

Segio was a former safety and appeared in 94 games, including for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He reportedly played in the league from 2010 until 2016. A Notre Dame alum, Sergio played at Proviso East High School in Maywood, a Chicago suburb.NFL on Fox announced in 2016 that she had earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of Miami.

‘I want him to know that I love you and please come home’

In a Facebook post, Nick Brown, Sergio’s brother, wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for all of your outreach, help, love and condolences. It's a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, “tough times don’t last” and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope.”

He continued, “Mom, thank you for being strong, caring, diligent, fancy, funny, and for saving my art. I won’t let you down. My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home.”

“People, please don’t approach the property, this is still an ongoing investigation by the Maywood Police Department. If you have any information on Sergio's whereabouts please send them to the Maywood Police Department,” Nick added.

