 Femke Bol breaks own 400m world record at World Athletics Indoor Championships - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Other Sports

Femke Bol breaks own 400m world record at World Athletics Indoor Championships

AP |
Mar 03, 2024 08:21 AM IST

Femke Bol won in 49.17 seconds and took 0.07 off the record she set two weeks ago at the Dutch championships.

Netherlands runner Femke Bol broke her own 400 meters world record at the world athletics indoor championships on Saturday. Bol won in 49.17 seconds and took 0.07 off the record she set two weeks ago at the Dutch championships.

First-placed Netherlands' Femke Bol celebrates after winning the Women's 400m final during the Indoor World Athletics Championships in Glasgow.(AFP)
First-placed Netherlands' Femke Bol celebrates after winning the Women's 400m final during the Indoor World Athletics Championships in Glasgow.(AFP)

The indoor title followed the 400 hurdles crown she won at the worlds in August in Budapest.

Teammate and training partner Lieke Klaver was second in 50.16, marking the first time in world indoors history that two Dutch athletes reached a podium in the same event.

“We've trained so hard together to make this a Dutch one-two,” Bol said. Alexis Holmes of the United States was third in a personal best 50.24.

