FIDE clarify reason for absence of Indians in Chess World Cup 2025 wildcard list: ‘Not an easy choice’

The FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 will be held in Goa from October 30 to November 27 this year, and the world's top players will be in India for the showpiece event. The international chess federation also announced five wildcards for the World Cup, and the names are American GMs Abhimanyu Mishra, Andy Woodward, World Rapid Champion Volodar Murzin, 28-year-old Kirill Alekseenko and 11-year-old Faustino Oro. The 2025 Chess World Cup will be held in Goa.(REUTERS)

FIDE also clarified that the wildcards are not for players in India, as the All India Chess Federation (AICF) has already been given a quota to decide on local wildcards.

Why are there no Indians in the wildcards list announced by FIDE?

Taking to X, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky wrote, "FIDE is not distributing wild cards for Indian players in Goa. There is a quota for AICF as hosts to decide on the local wild cards. Of course, all the highest-rated Indian players are already in, qualifying one way or another, but it is up to AICF to decide - who will join them and get the wild cards."

"Not an easy choice, as a number of exceptional players in India keeps growing. One thing I'm certain about - no matter who will be picked, it will be a worthy contender. As for the FIDE picks - more names to follow!"

The Chess World Cup will see 206 players fighting for a share of USD 2,000,000 and three spots in the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

Speaking on the wildcards, FIDE chief Arkady Dvorkovich said, "FIDE always works hard to find ways to give talented players a chance to improve and make their mark. The decision to award invites to these five players is based on a mix of recent performance, high-level potential and their contribution to the sport."

"The World Cup is one of the most difficult and most exciting chess events, given its knockout format, and will be a great opportunity for these players to show their best facing the best," he added.