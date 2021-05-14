Home / Sports / Others / Finnish GP cancelled due to COVID-19, Styrian race added
others

Finnish GP cancelled due to COVID-19, Styrian race added

While this year's race has been scrapped, Dorna said they had extended their agreement with the Grand Prix of Finland by five years, ensuring it has a place on the calendar until 2026.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 03:52 PM IST
File photo of a MotoGP race(SportsComm Image)

MotoGP's Finnish Grand Prix in July has been cancelled due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic with Austria set to host a doubleheader in August instead, the sport's promoter Dorna said on Friday.

While this year's race has been scrapped, Dorna said they had extended their agreement with the Grand Prix of Finland by five years, ensuring it has a place on the calendar until 2026.

The Styrian Grand Prix, which made its debut last year, will be held again at the Red Bull Ring from Aug. 6-8, a week before the Austrian Grand Prix.

Both the Styrian and Austrian Grands Prix will allow a limited number of spectators after Dorna came to an agreement with the local authorities, but they did not specify how many would be allowed to attend.

Dorna added that both the Argentina GP and The Americas race in Austin remained postponed until the final quarter of 2021, while Indonesia's Mandalika International Street Circuit will be a backup option subject to approvals.

MotoGP's Finnish Grand Prix in July has been cancelled due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic with Austria set to host a doubleheader in August instead, the sport's promoter Dorna said on Friday.

While this year's race has been scrapped, Dorna said they had extended their agreement with the Grand Prix of Finland by five years, ensuring it has a place on the calendar until 2026.

The Styrian Grand Prix, which made its debut last year, will be held again at the Red Bull Ring from Aug. 6-8, a week before the Austrian Grand Prix.

Both the Styrian and Austrian Grands Prix will allow a limited number of spectators after Dorna came to an agreement with the local authorities, but they did not specify how many would be allowed to attend.

Dorna added that both the Argentina GP and The Americas race in Austin remained postponed until the final quarter of 2021, while Indonesia's Mandalika International Street Circuit will be a backup option subject to approvals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
motogp
TRENDING NEWS

Woman claims $26 million California lottery ticket got destroyed during laundry

Mumbai man places order for mouthwash on Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead

Chicago cat jumps from 5-story building to escape fire, walks off

Mumbai Police shares post inspired by Harry Potter to spread this message
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP