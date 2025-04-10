Following landmark debut, World League of Fighters prepares to elevate action with BKFC's second edition

Dubai became the epicentre of combat sports as the World League of Fighters (WLF), in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, successfully staged Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 71 & 72 at the iconic Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on April 4th and 5th. In a seismic shift that's redefining the future of fighting, WLF co-founders Rajesh Banga and Sunil Mathew brought the world's fastest-growing combat sport to the heart of the Middle East, a region already surging with investments in Boxing, MMA and more. World League of Fighters (WLF) successfully staged the BKFC (AFP)

The historic back-to-back events on April 4th and 5th lit up Dubai with 44 world-class fighters, delivering two nights of raw, high-octane action that left fans on the edge of their seats. By introducing BKFC to the region, WLF has not only elevated Dubai's reputation as a premier destination for elite sports but also carved out a new frontier for bare-knuckle fighting on the global stage.

Co-founders of World League of Fighters Rajesh Banga and Sunil Mathew, sharing excitement on the successful hosting of the BKFC 71 & 72 Event, said as quoted by the World League of Fighters press release, "Dubai has long served as a global center for premier combat events, and we aim to bring BKFC back to the UAE again. Beyond providing fans with an unforgettable experience, BKFC 71& 72 events demonstrated the fast-paced entertainment of bare-knuckle fighting while establishing the Middle East as the premier combat sports venue."

While sports like Muay Thai and Jiu-Jitsu have gained enormous popularity, the market's enthusiastic reception to bare-knuckle fighting surpassed all expectations. This success validates World League of Fighters' vision, that combat sports fans desire diversity and authenticity in fighting disciplines.

Adding on the potential of inviting more successful chapters of BKFC in the region, Co-Founders Rajesh Banga and Sunil Mathew also stated, "This was never just about one event. This was about creating a new legacy for combat sports on the global stage with World League of Fighters leading the way. With the support of the Dubai Sports Council, David Feldman, and icons like Conor McGregor, we've brought something truly historic to life. The response has been overwhelming, and this is only the beginning of our journey in the Emirates."

In a moment that electrified the global fight community, Conor McGregor the face of modern combat sports arrived with an entourage of 20 aboard his private jet to witness the spectacle firsthand, further validating World League of Fighters' growing influence in the combat sports world.

"This is a movement. A revolution. A new home for the fight world. With World League of Fighters at the helm, we're writing combat sports history in the sands of Dubai. The gloves are off. The desert is alive. The future is bare-knuckle," declared Rajesh Banga and Sunil Mathew of World League Fighters.

The UAE has already embraced MMA and boxing at the highest levels, and World League of Fighters has successfully positioned BKFC within that combat sports ecosystem while bringing something uniquely exciting to the market. With its successful debut, WLF has confirmed that Chapter 2 of BKFC in Dubai will return in November 2025, with official dates to be revealed soon.